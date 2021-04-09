How to watch Palm Springs | Amazon Prime Video to stream hit Sundance romcom in the UK

We’ve had to wait nearly a year after our American counterparts – but record-breaking Sundance Film Festival hit Palm Springs is now available to watch in the UK.

The acclaimed comedy broke a record for a Sundance Festival purchase when Hulu and Neon bought the rights for $17.5 million (£13.5 million) in 2020, and is streaming from today (9th April) on Amazon Prime Video for UK fans.

The quirky time-looping rom-com unites Brooklyn-Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg with How I Met Your Mother star Cristin Milioti, with the two sitcom stars playing reluctant wedding guests who get stuck in a time-loop and live the day over and over again.

Sure the premise sounds familiar, but some fresh twists on the Groundghog Day formula have gone down well with both critics and fans – with the film boasting a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 89% from the audience.

Palm Springs also has an ace cast. Samberg and Milioti are joined by a scene-stealing JK Simmons (Whiplash) as well as Grace and Frankie regular Peter Gallagher.

Samberg said: “We’re thrilled that Palm Springs is finally going to reach audiences outside of the US and we hope that all the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, France and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride.”

Here’s how to watch Palm Springs online.

At a glance

Title: Palm Springs

Run time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Where can I watch it?

Hulu (US)

Amazon Prime Video (Internationally)

How to watch Palm Springs in the UK

Palm Springs can be streamed from Amazon Prime Video in the UK now after releasing on 9th April 2021.

You can sign up to Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial and for £7.99 a month thereafter.

How to watch Palm Springs in the US

Palm Springs is a Hulu exclusive in the US and was released on Friday, 10th July 2020. If you’re in the US you can watch it now. If you don’t have Hulu there are a few plans available from $5.99 a month. Hulu has a free one month trial.

There’s also the Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 a month.

What is Palm Springs about?

The Sundance hit is the story of a carefree guy, Nyles (Andy Samberg), and a reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding. So far, so predictable. But when they discover they are stuck in an inexplicable vortex and forced to live the same day and same wedding over and over again, they have to find a way to endure the weirdness until they can find a way out of it.

Andy Samberg told RadioTimes.com that he wanted to cast Cristin Milioti in the film after watching her in Black Mirror, and the two co-stars have also teased ideas for a potential Palm Springs sequel.

Palm Springs is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

Palm Springs is available now on Amazon Prime Video.