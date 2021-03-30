Exclusive – Andy Samberg wanted Cristin Milioti for Palm Springs after watching Black Mirror

Palm Springs actor and producer Andy Samberg has revealed he wanted to cast Cristin Milioti as his co-star after watching her performance in dystopian anthology Black Mirror.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Samberg said he hadn’t worked with Milioti before but wanted to after watching her in a number of projects, including USS Callister – an episode in Black Mirror’s fourth season.

“We have mutual friends and I was aware of her but then, right before I got the script for Palm Springs, I had watched her, just by chance, in her episode of Black Mirror and then the second season of Fargo, sort of consecutively.

“And I was like, ‘This Cristin Milioti woman is incredible.’ She’s so different in these two things and she’s so good in both of them.”

He added that he began talking about Milioti with Palm Springs producer Becky Sloviter, who set up a meeting with the Wolf of Wall Street star.

“So she came in and just did like a general meeting with us just sort of to say hi and say we’d like to work together and then, almost at the same time, we got the Palm Springs script and we were both like, ‘We should try and get her.’ That’s the very meticulously-told boring story of how it happened.”

In Black Mirror’s USS Callister, Milioti plays a programmer at a gaming company who is cloned by the reclusive co-founder (Jesse Plemons) and trapped in a Star Trek-like simulation within the game with her co-workers. In Fargo’s second series she plays Betsy, the wife of homicide detective Lou (Patrick Wilson).

Milioti recently won a Critics’ Choice Award for her performance in Palm Springs, Hulu’s sci-fi romcom in which she plays Sarah, a wedding guest who finds herself trapped in an infinite time loop alongside Samberg’s character Nyles.

The film, which was nominated for a Golden Globe this year, also stars J.K. Simmons, Camila Mendes, Peter Gallagher and June Squibb and arrives on Amazon Prime Video in the UK next week.

Palm Springs lands on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday 9th April.