When the interviewer likened her to a young Judi Dench, she said: "What! I’ve never heard that. Oh, I love that! Well, I’ve got short hair."

The interviewer then suggested she could appear in Bond, as Dench did, to which she said: "Oh, my God! The amount of time I have wanted to be M. I’m not sure who I need to call…"

Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion. Gareth Gatrell/Disney Plus

Colman then said she met Barbara Broccoli once, and that she "wanted to go, 'Can I be M?'", but added that she "must try to be cooler about it".

Colman got a taste of franchise-based spy action in this year's Marvel series Secret Invasion, in which she played Sonya Falsworth.

It was one of three TV appearances for the star this year, as she also played Miss Havisham in Great Expectations and made a cameo appearance in The Bear.

One actor we know appears unlikely to be featuring as M in the next Bond film, despite reports earlier this year, is Daisy May Cooper.

Cooper, star of This Country and Am I Being Unreasonable?, was reported to be in line for the role of M by The Sun, but, in a winner's speech read out for her at an awards ceremony, she said: "I can't be there because I'm filming Bond... jokes, the only M I'll ever be is mental."

