Directed by Michael Showalter and based on Chandler Baker's short story, the holiday-comedy will see Pfeiffer's Claire Clauster take some drastic measures when she gets forgotten by her family in the Christmas shuffle. Home Alone vibes, anyone?

Read on for everything you need to know about Oh What Fun including when it might land on screens.

It's early days, so we don't have a release date for the film just yet.

However, it's expected that it will follow the release pattern of other Amazon MGM productions and premiere on Prime Video.

We'll be sure to update this page with production news as and when it's made available.

Oh What Fun cast: Who has been confirmed so far?

Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne/Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

So far, only Michelle Pfeiffer has been confirmed for Oh What Fun.

Pfeiffer has an impressive CV, which includes three Academy Award nominations for her work in Dangerous Liaisons, The Fabulous Baker Boys and Love Field.

She has also appeared in the likes of Stardust, Hairspray and, more recently, French Exit.

Casting details for the rest of the Clausters family have yet to be announced.

Behind the camera, Michael Showalter is set to direct and co-write alongside Chandler Baker, who wrote the short story the holiday film is based on.

Showalter recently helmed new romcom The Idea of You, which stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, and is set to land on Prime Video in May.

Oh What Fun plot: What is the Christmas comedy about?

Based on Baker's original short story of the same name, the film will see Pfeiffer star as Claire Clauster, a mother and grandmother who makes the Christmas magic happen every year – and whose family doesn't seem to realise how much work and effort it requires.

Until she goes missing, that is.

Is there a trailer for Oh What Fun?

So far, a trailer for Oh What Fun hasn't been released. We'll keep you updated when any new footage becomes available.

