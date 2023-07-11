Director Chris McQuarrie spoke to Variety on the red carpet of the movie's premiere and teased: "It's interesting, she was going to be the head of the CIA, she was going to be in that room with all the other heads of the intelligence community that you meet."

He added: "And we're not done with Angela Bassett."

Bassett made her debut in 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout and replaced Alec Baldwin's Alan Hunley, playing the new director of the CIA.

The multi award-winning actress has more recently been seen starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but according to McQuarrie, there's no intention of leaving Bassett out of Mission: Impossible films altogether.

He said: "Angela is too fabulous. You can never, ever let Angela get away. There's always a plan in the future."

Although Bassett doesn't appear in this most recent instalment of Mission: Impossible, it's safe to say that the action film franchise only continues to get better, with early reviews for the film stating that it's "the epitome of popcorn cinema".

The star-studded Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 cast is of course fronted by Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with other cast members including Hayley Atwell as Grace, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust and Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis/The White Widow, plus many more.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is out now in UK cinemas.

