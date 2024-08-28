Ferguson, who is best known for her roles in Dune and Apple TV+'s Silo, and for starring opposite Tom Cruise in the Mission Impossible franchise, will be playing the story's villainous headmistress.

Speaking of Ferguson's recent addition to the cast, the film's director Ben Gregor said: "Rebecca is a towering screen presence, one of the finest actors of her generation, and will be an electrifying addition to our movie."

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica in Dune: Part Two. Courtesy of Warner Bros

Ferguson is the latest big name to be attached to the project, which includes plenty of talent in addition to Garfield and Foy.

More like this

Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning was cast earlier this summer, and will be playing Dame Washalot.

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) also joined as woodland fairy Silky, while Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) will play Moonface and Saucepan Man.

Sir Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Michael Palin (The Death of Stalin) and Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon) all feature too, as a trio of mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls, with Mark Heap (Renegade Nell) and Oliver Chris (My Lady Jane) rounding out the cast.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.