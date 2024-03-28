Luke Evans: 'It would be very fun to return for final Fast & Furious film'
The star told RadioTimes.com that he's open to reprising his role as Owen Shaw for the long-running franchise's closing instalment.
Luke Evans has revealed he would be open to reprising his role as Owen Shaw in the final Fast & Furious film.
The Welsh actor first starred as the antagonist – who is the brother of Jason Statham's character Deckard Shaw – in the sixth entry of the long-running action franchise, and has gone on to make a couple of other appearances in subsequent films.
And, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview about his new divorce drama Our Son, Evans revealed that with the final film on the horizon, he'd love to go back one more time – even if it is far from a certainty that he'll be asked.
"That world... they get bigger and bigger and crazier and crazier, and the more bad guys they bring in, the less chance that Owen comes back," he said.
"But the Shaw family is still there. And obviously, [there's] Jason as Owen's brother and Helen Mirren as his mother – so the family really has probably the longest legacy of a bad guy family in the franchise."
He added: "I'd go back if they invite me, I think it's very fun. It would be very fun to reprise the role."
However, Evans did add one caveat that might make returning to the franchise a little less enticing this time around.
"He's now got all these scars on his face," he said. "So it'll be hours in prosthetics. I'm not entirely sure I want to do that!"
The Fast and Furious franchise was originally expected to wrap up with its tenth chapter, 2023's Fast X, but star Vin Diesel later confirmed that the final instalment would be split into two parts.
Fast & Furious 11 – or Fast X Part 2 – is currently scheduled for release in April 2025, although there's every chance this could be delayed due to the knock-on effect of last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
