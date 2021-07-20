Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald to lead Netflix thriller I Came By with Hugh Bonneville and George MacKay

Kelly Macdonald is to star in upcoming neo-noir thriller I Came By, arriving on Netflix next year, the streamer has announced.

The Line of Duty star will lead the cast alongside 1917’s George MacKay and Downton Abbey‘s Hugh Bonneville in the film from Wound’s Babak Anvari and His Dark Materials writer Namsi Khan.

Set in London, I Came By follows a rebellious young graffiti artist who targets the homes of the wealthy elite and “discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him”, according to Netflix.

Bonneville will play Sir Hector Blake in the upcoming film, with MacKay starring as Toby Nealey and Macdonald playing Lizzie Nealey.

Rounding out the cast are The Innocents’ Percelle Ascott (Jay Agassi) and Hard Sun breakout star Varada Sethu (Naz), while Anvari directs following his BAFTA-winning debut with Under The Shadow in 2016.

With shooting set to commence on location soon, the film will be released in 2022, with Two and Two Pictures producing.

Macdonald recently finished her stint on Line of Duty as AC-12’s latest target DCI Joanne Davidson and is set to star in the UK remake of Call My Agent, on which filming recently wrapped.

Meanwhile, Bonneville will be reprising one of his best known roles, Earl of Grantham Robert Crawley, in the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey film, and lending his voice to Sky Cinema’s adaptation of The Amazing Maurice by Terry Pratchett.

I Came By will arrive on Netflix next year.