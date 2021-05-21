Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald joins UK remake of Call My Agent! premiering on Amazon Prime Video

Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams have been announced as guest-stars in the UK remake of Call My Agent.

Advertisement

The actresses are expected to cameo as versions of themselves, all celebrity clientele of a London-based talent agency.

W1A creator John Morton will write, direct and executive produce the English language remake of the French comedy hit, which began filming earlier this month in London and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s great to be working with Amazon Prime Video who support creativity and gives us the freedom to put our own distinctively British stamp on the series,” said Morton. “It’s a privilege to be working with an extraordinary cast, along with some star-studded cameos, who together represent the best of Britain’s talent.”

Netflix

The UK version will have the same basic premise as the original, centring around a talent agency scrambling to keep their A-List clientele after their founder dies unexpectedly.

The cast for the UK Call My Agent has already been announced, with Tony Award-nominated actor Lydia Leonard leads the cast as Alexa, a version of fan favourite Andréa Martel from the original series.

Meanwhile Pirates of the Caribbean star Jack Davenport takes on the role of Jonathan, based on Mathias Barneville, a smug and successful agent whose world is rocked when his illegitimate daughter appears on the agency’s doorstep.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Deadline previously reported that a string of A-Lister names from the UK and US have already been lined up for cameo appearances.

Executive producer Christian Baute told Deadline that he had long hoped to be involved in an English language version of the series, after falling in love with the original.

“I immediately thought it would be a slam dunk in English and I went to speak to TF1,” he said. “Sometimes people think comedies don’t travel well but when there’s the right mix of comedy and drama and a strong story they absolutely can travel.

“The appeal of the show comes a lot from its very flawed characters who band together as a community to get things done against the odds. The show ultimately expresses humanity in a very sweet way.”

“Call My Agent! has been a runaway hit; we’re delighted to have worked hand in hand with the creative teams behind the show to bring a uniquely British slant for Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland,” added Martin Backlund, Head of Content, UK, Ireland and Nordics at Prime Video. “The incredible ensemble cast, coupled with the talented team behind the cameras, means it’s sure to be something special, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our customers respond.”

Advertisement

Call My Agent seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix – check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.