When we're talking about classic films, some iconic franchises spring to mind - but let's face it, the James Bond movies fit into that sweet bracket of enthralling, action-packed movies that make the festive period go by in a flash.

Christmas is the perfect time for hunkering down for an ultimate movie marathon. Whether it's festive-themed films or beloved classics, the final days of December mark the perfect period of time for film lovers everywhere.

Every year, Bond fans are treated to terrestrial channel airings of some of their favourite films and this year is no different.

What's better is this year also marks the long-awaited TV premiere of No Time to Die.

Read on for the details of which James Bond films are showing on TV this Christmas. You can also check out our guides to the best movies on Netflix this Christmas, and the best Christmas TV airing this year.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Spectre (2015) - ITV

Airs: Friday 30th December, 8pm

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Spectre. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., Danjaq, LLC and Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc

In the run up to the most recent Bond film being broadcast, ITV is gracing us all with the chance to get reacquainted with the franchise.

If you need to brush up on the Bond universe ahead of No Time to Die, have no fear as Spectre will land on our screens on 30th December.

In the 2015 film, we follow Bond (played by Daniel Craig) after he foils a terrorist attack in Mexico City. He goes on to pick up the trail of a secret organisation known as Spectre. Infiltrating one of their meetings in Rome, Bond then discovers that his every move has been monitored by Spectre's mysterious leader, a man known as Ernst Stavro Blofeld (born Franz Oberhauser and played by Christoph Waltz).

No Time to Die (2021) - ITV

Airs: Sunday 1st January, 8pm

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. 2021 Danjaq, LLC & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Bond fans can finally rejoice in the fact that New Year's Day marks the official television premiere of No Time to Die.

Up until this point, fans have been able to stream the film on Amazon Prime Video, but what better way to welcome in the new year than with the most recent Bond instalment?

After the rollercoaster of events in Spectre, Bond is retired in Jamaica when he is approached by old ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to aid him in retrieving a kidnapped scientist from an evil foe with dangerous new technology. Along the way, Bond is reunited with his former lover Dr Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and old foe Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

If you're after some more James Bond action, all 24 EON films are available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video. Check here for our guide on how to watch the Bond films in order.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.