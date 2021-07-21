Jackass Forever: Release date, trailer and latest news on Jackass 4

The Jackass gang may be older but they certainly don’t appear to be any wiser, judging by the trailer for the fourth movie in what can surely now officially be deemed the Jackass franchise.

Jackass Forever is set to reunite Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, David England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy onscreen, a decade after the tragic death of co-star Ryan Dunn.

The movie is also set to feature some high-profile cameos, including from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Whether they’ll attempt any of the cast’s insane pranks is yet to be determined.

So, when will it be released and who is and isn’t in it? Read on to find out.

Jackass Forever release date: When is it out?

Jackass Forever will be released in cinemas everywhere on 22nd October 2021.

The film was originally meant to be released back in March but was delayed due to the pandemic.

How to watch Jackass Forever in the UK

Jackass Forever will be released in cinemas in the UK and the US alike on 22nd October.

It’s likely it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus – the production company’s streamer – either simultaneously or shortly after its theatrical release for viewers in the US.

Is Bam Margera in Jackass Forever?

Skateboarder turned stuntman Bam Margera is the only original Jackass cast member other than the late Ryan Dunn who won’t be in Jackass Forever.

In February 2021, Margera posted a series of since deleted videos on his Instagram claiming he had been fired and calling for fans to boycott the movie.

According to TMZ, it is alleged that Margera breached a contractual agreement in which he committed to remain sober, go to therapy and submit to routine drug tests during the project.

When asked about the controversy surrounding Margera’s exit, former co-star Knoxville told GQ: “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs.

“We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it. I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

Jackass Forever trailer

There is a trailer for Jackass 4 but remember not to try any of this at home.

