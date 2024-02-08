In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's UK release, director Sean Durkin explained why he thought Efron would be the perfect fit for the lead role, and also detailed the process of finding actors who could complement each other to play the brothers.

"We started with Zac, knowing what he feels like, and then adding Harris [who] just has an ease about him, like a playful ease that I think is a nice contrast to Kevin's more inner sort of quiet sweetness.

"And then casting Stanley [Simons] as Mike, finding someone with that real little brother energy, like youthful, fun, a bit funny, bit goofy, and then adding in Jeremy's intensity. It's just about that blend."

Read on for more information about the stars that appear in The Iron Claw, including further details on who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

The Iron Claw cast: All the stars in the wrestling drama

The following stars all feature in The Iron Claw.

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Michael J Harney as Bill Mercer

Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Chavo Guerrero Jr as Edward "The Sheik" Farhat

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez

Scott Innes as the ring announcer

Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24

Who is Kevin Von Erich? The Texas NWA Heavyweight Champion and oldest of the surviving Von Erich brothers at the beginning of the film.

What else has Zac Efron been in? Efron first became a global star thanks to his breakout role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical and its sequels, and has since starred in a range of high-profile film projects including Hairspray, 17 Again, The Paperboy, Bad Neighbors, Dirty Grandpa, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Jeremy Allen White plays Kerry Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24

Who is Kerry Von Erich? One of Kevin's younger brothers, Kerry initially has hopes to compete in the discus event at the 1980 Summer Olympics, before the US boycott puts a stop to those plans.

What else has Jeremy Allen White been in? White is currently best known for playing the lead role of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the acclaimed series The Bear, while he previously had a major part in the US version of Shameless. Film credits include After Everything, Fremont and Fingernails.

Harris Dickinson plays David Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24

Who is David Von Erich? The second oldest Von Erich brother, David makes his wrestling debut with Kevin in a tag-team match towards the start of the film.

What else has Harris Dickinson been in? Dickinson is one of the UK's biggest rising stars, and has been seen in a host of high-profile projects over the last few years, with key credits including The King's Man, See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing and Scrapper. On the small screen, he's starred in Trust and The Murder at the End of the World.

Stanley Simons plays Mike Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24

Who is Mike Von Erich? The youngest Von Erich brother, Mike has musical ambitions but is dissuaded from them by his father, who is desperate for him to follow the path to wrestling.

What else has Stanley Simons been in? Simons is less well-known than most of his co-stars, with The Iron Claw representing his most major movie credit to date. He's previously been seen in one episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and the films Angelfish and Superior.

Lily James plays Pam Adkisson

Lily James as Pam and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24

Who is Pam Adkisson? A woman who meets Kevin following his first tag-team match with David, and instantly strikes up a relationship with him – which soon leads to marriage.

What else has Lily James been in? James rose to prominence with early parts in ITV dramas Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Downton Abbey, the latter of which led to high-profile film roles in Disney's Cinderella, Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

She returned to television for BBC miniseries The Pursuit of Love and Hulu's Pam & Tommy, while other big screen credits have included Darkest Hour, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, Yesterday, Rebecca, The Dig and What's Love Got to Do with It?.

Holt McCallany plays Fritz Von Erich

Who is Fritz Von Erich? The father of the Von Erich brothers, Fritz was himself a successful wrestler and is desperate to push his sons towards success in the sport at any cost.

What else has Holt McCallany been in? McCallany has been in a huge range of film and TV shows since his career back in the '80s, and is now probably best known as FBI special agent Bill Tench in Mindhunter.

Other credits across big screen and small screen include Lights Out, Fight Club, Three Kings, Shot Caller, Wrath of Man and Nightmare Alley, while he will have an as-yet-unspecified role in the upcoming eighth Mission: Impossible film.

Maura Tierney plays Doris Von Erich

Who is Doris Von Erich? The mother of the Von Erich brothers.

What else has Maura Tierney been in? Tierney is perhaps most well known for her TV work, including her roles as Abby Lockhart on ER and Helen Solloway in The Affair, while previous film credits include Primal Fear, Liar Liar, Beautiful Boy and The Report.

The Iron Claw will be released in UK cinemas on 9th February 2024.

