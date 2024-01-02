The family were plagued by tragedy and, by the time Fritz had died in 1997, five of his six sons had already passed away, three by suicide.

"It just doesn’t seem like this could all happen to one family," Efron said of the unfortunate series of events that beset the family, which became known as 'the Von Erich curse', in an interview with EW.

"There’s a huge element of the movie that’s, of course, about wrestling and the showmanship aspect. But really, at its core, this movie’s an incredible story about family, love, loss and ultimately the triumph of a man who tries to break the cycle of this crazy curse."

If you're wondering when The Iron Claw will be released in UK cinemas and when it's likely to come to streaming, read on for everything you need to know.

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. A24/ YouTube.

The Iron Claw was released by A24 in US cinemas on 22nd December 2023.

Fans in the UK will have to wait a little while longer to see the film, which is set to be released by Lionsgate in the UK on 9th February 2024.

When will The Iron Claw become available to stream online?

A streaming date is yet to be announced, but fans can expect the film to come to Max.

A24 struck a multi-year streaming deal with Warner Bros Discovery in December 2023 to bring its movies exclusively to HBO and Max, with A24 titles including Priscilla and The Iron Claw among the new films that will stream exclusively on the platform under the deal.

The Iron Claw cast

Zac Efron leads the cast of the movie as Kevin Von Erich, and previously sent the internet into a frenzy after revealing his epic body transformation for the role.

The full cast list for the film is as follows:

Zac Efron (Baywatch, High School Musical) as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Kerry Von Erich

Harris Dickinson (Scrapper) as David Von Erich

Stanley Simons (Angelfish) as Mike Von Erich

Holt McCallany (Fight Club) as Fritz Von Erich

Maura Tierney (The Affair) as Doris Von Erich

Lily James (Pam & Tommy, Cinderella) as Pam

The cast is rounded out by Grady Wilson, Valentine Newcomer, Scott Ines, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Jullian Dulce Vida, Ryan Nemeth, Garrett Hammond, Michael Harney, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Kevin Anton and Michael Papajohn.

The Iron Claw will be released in UK cinemas on 9th February 2024.

