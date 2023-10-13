Of course, the new series is based on the bestselling novel by Anne Rice, which has also already been adapted as a film in 1994. The movie boasts a star-studded cast with the likes of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas all featuring in the gothic horror.

But where can you watch it? Read on to find out where you can watch Interview with the Vampire movie.

How to watch the Interview with the Vampire movie

Kirsten Dunst as Claudia, Tom Cruise as Lestat de Lioncourt and Brad Pitt as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview with the Vampire. Sky

The 1994 film stars Tom Cruise as Louis de Pointe du Lac, a plantation owner in 1791 Spanish Louisiana who is attacked by vampire Lestat (Pitt) and is turned into a vampire.

Together, like the new series, they raise the previously dying Claudia (Dunst) as their own daughter and the film is framed through the interview that takes place in the present-day by Daniel Molly (Christian Slater).

But where can you watch it today? Well, the film has been aired via Sky Cinema and so is available to stream on NOW with a Cinema subscription.

NOW Cinema has Sky’s 11 movie channels as well as on-demand collections. The channels are Premiere, Must-See Movies, Hits, Action, Animation, Family, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller, Greats and Drama (plus Sky Christmas in the holidays!). NOW Cinema is £9.99 a month.

Alternatively, you can rent or buy the film on Prime Video, with rental prices starting from £3.09 and includes 30 days to start watching the film and 48 hours to finish once started.

Interview with the Vampire premieres on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 12th October.

