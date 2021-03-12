How to watch the original cut of Justice League

After a tireless social media campaign that ran for a full three years, we’re finally getting the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League, but the original version of the DC Comics crossover is still out there to stream.

Released back in 2017, the film’s theatrical cut suffered a generally negative reception from fans and critics, but it does have its defenders – and some will be curious to revisit it to see exactly how it differs from the new version.

Set after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the film follows Ben Affleck’s caped crusader and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as they form a team of heroes to take down an extraterrestrial threat.

Here’s all your information on how to watch Justice League’s original cut online.

How to watch Justice League (original cut) online

While 2017’s Justice League has previously been available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the film is unfortunately no longer part of the film library on either service.

Instead, if you would like to watch Justice League online, you can rent the film for just £3.49 on Amazon, where it is also available to purchase.

How is Justice League’s original cut different to Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

While the more minute differences between 2017’s Justice League and Zack Snyder’s ambitious re-edit will become apparent this month, there are a few obvious differences right off the bat.

Although Snyder is credited as the director of the original film, he was forced to quit midway through production due to a personal tragedy, with Joss Whedon brought on board to complete the project.

Many fans are of the mindset that Whedon made substantial changes to Snyder’s initial outline, with extensive reshoots being carried out following his hiring.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will put iconic DC villain Darkseid back into the story and provide a larger role for Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller).

It is also a far longer film overall, clocking in at just over four hours, which is more than double the runtime of the film released in cinemas all those years ago.

Is the Justice League original cut good?

The answer will vary depending on who you ask, but the general consensus is that 2017’s Justice League is not a brilliant movie.

The film sits at a 40 per cent approval rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which cites poor character development and “chaotic” action sequences as two key reasons for the disdain.

That said, Justice League did receive some praise, with a number of critics praising its tone, which is far more jovial than 2016’s somewhat bleak Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Justice League cast

The cast of Justice League sees a number of familiar faces, including Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman, returning to the fray.

We also get our first proper introduction to Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, following very brief cameo appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The cast of Justice League includes Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Amber Heard and Connie Nielsen, who play important supporting characters in the lives of the DC heroes.

Meanwhile, Ciarán Hinds (The Terror) plays powerful villain Steppenwolf and JK Simmons (Spider-Man) makes his debut in the role of Gotham City’s police commissioner Jim Gordon.

