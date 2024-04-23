Talk of a reboot has been circulating since 2019, but it has now been reported the Face/Off 2 will be a direct sequel, with Adam Wingard (Godzilla X Kong) directing and co-writing alongside Simon Barrett, and one of the original stars expressing interest in returning.

Read for everything we know about Face/Off 2.

Despite being hired to direct the sequel in 2021, Wingard has confirmed the project is still in the early stages of development.

"Almost in the middle of production [on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire], we were finishing our draft of the script and because both of us were too busy working on other things, there was a plan to do a rewrite, and we picked a writer to work on it," Wingard told io9.

He added: "And then the writers' strike happened, so that delayed things. Right now, that’s still inactive, so I think the plan with that one will be [that] that writer will continue working, and whenever that draft is done, Simon and I will get it back and we’ll take another crack at it."

So, sadly, it looks like we'll have to wait a while yet before we see how the sequel measures up.

Who will be in Face/Off 2?

Nicolas Cage. JC Olivera/Getty Images JC Olivera/Getty Images

It's unclear at this stage who will be in Face/Off 2, and whether any of the original cast members will definitely return.

Cage did tell Collider back in 2023 that he'd had "one meeting" about the movie, but that he hadn't heard anything since - but it certainly sounds like he's willing to be involved in the project.

There has been no concrete information regarding Travolta's potential involvement, but with Wingard confirming it's still early days, it's possible that the stars will reunite for another epic face-off.

As for who else might be joining them, Pedro Pascal has already thrown his hat into the ring.

When asked by GQ back in 2022 whether he'd be up for a role in the sequel, he said: "Yes. Yes, I would. I mean, really just a straightforward answer. Yes.

"I rattle off so many movies that were from the ‘80s, before I graduated high school, so the impression that they left on me obviously was so big.

"But then, of course, once you get into the '90s and Leaving Las Vegas and then into Face/Off, it’s a whole other level of admiration. All of that is to say, yes: I would like to be a part of Face/Off 2."

So, could we be in for a Cage/Pascal encore following their turn in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent?

What will happen in Face/Off 2?

As with cast, plot details have yet to be confirmed. While speaking to Collider, however, Cage did offer some insights into what could happen.

"I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability.

"It's almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it's not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it's four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex."

Despite the evil version of Cage's character dying in the original movie, we're certain bringing him back won't be too much of an issue in a world where highly experimental face-swapping technology is possible.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.