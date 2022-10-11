The first trailer teased how potential customers were much more interested in hiring her brother Sherlock, played by The Witcher's Henry Cavill. The fact that she's a girl didn't help either. Not that it will stop her.

We don't have long to wait before Enola Holmes 2 lands on Netflix , re-introducing Millie Bobby Brown's titular budding detective as she attempts to establish herself as such in Victorian London.

Judging by the second trailer, which has just dropped, few things can. Especially once she lands her first case, which involves a young girl who has gone missing.

As well as Cavill as Enola's infamous brother, there are a few other returning faces, including Helena Bonham Carter as Enola's mother, Susan Wokoma as Edith and Adeel Akhtar as the long-suffering Lestrade. Meanwhile, Louis Partridge will be reprising his role as Tewkesbury, Enola's love interest from the previous film.

One actor who appears to be missing from the cast is Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin, who played Enola and Sherlock's older brother Mycroft. But there are a few new faces onboard, including David Thewlis, who can be glimpsed in the trailer suggesting Enola should be in finishing school, which we can only assume won't go down so well. Take a look for yourself below.

Netflix had previously teased Part 2 of the Enola Holmes 2 trailer would land today, sharing some pictures of John Doubleday's Sherlock Holmes statue in London covered in flowers and an Enola Holmes flyer advertising her services as a detective for hire. "All needs met. Pay what you can," it reads before prompting viewers to scan a QR code.

