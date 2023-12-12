One of the arguments often put forward in favour of its status as a Christmas film is the fact that it includes a number of seasonal songs – from offbeat picks like Run-DMC's Christmas in Hollis to more traditional festive fare such as Winter Wonderland as sung by Bing Crosby.

Meanwhile, the film also includes a couple of well-known pieces of classical music, and an original score written by prolific film composer Michael Kamen.

Read on for everything you need to know about the music heard in Die Hard.

Die Hard soundtrack

The following pieces of music can all be heard in the Die Hard soundtrack:

Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G Major (Allegro Moderato) composed by Johann Sebastian Bach

composed by Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas In Hollis performed by Run-DMC

performed by Run-DMC Skeletons performed by Stevie Wonder

performed by Stevie Wonder Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! performed by Reginald VelJohnson (humming)

performed by Reginald VelJohnson (humming) Jingle Bells performed by Bruce Willis (whistling)

performed by Bruce Willis (whistling) Ode to Joy from Symphony No.9 in D- Choral, Op. 125 composed by Ludwig Van Beethoven

composed by Ludwig Van Beethoven Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! performed by Vaughn Monroe

performed by Vaughn Monroe Singin' In The Rain performed by Gene Kelly

performed by Gene Kelly Winter Wonderland performed by Bing Crosby

performed by Bing Crosby We've Got Each Other performed by John Scott

Die Hard score

Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber and Bonnie Bedelia as Holly Gennaro in Die Hard. SEAC

Die Hard also features an original score composed by Michael Kamen – which won him a BMI TV/Film Music Award. You can find the list of tracks included below:

The Nakatomi Plaza

Gruber's Arrival

John's Escape/You Want Money?

The Tower

The Roof

The Fight

He Won't Be Joining Us

And If He Alters It?

Going After John Again

Have a Few Laughs

Welcome to the Party

TV Station/His Bag is Missing

Assault on the Tower

John is Found Out

Attention Police

Bill Clay

I Had an Accident

Ode to Joy

The Battle

Gruber's Departure

