Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch says “it would be great” to return to MCU

Maria Rambeau may have died off-screen in WandaVision, but Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch hasn’t ruled out returning to the character, revealing that “it would be great” to reprise the role in another Marvel project.

Lynch, who is set to star in upcoming Bond film No Time to Die and 2022’s Matilda the Musical, recently told the LA Times that she “absolutely loved” WandaVision.

“I’m so glad they chose Teyonah Parris to play my daughter because she’s wonderful and a lovely human being.”

When asked whether she could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lynch said: “You’ll have to ask [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige that. In fact, I should ask Kevin Feige that.

“But you never know. Weirder things have happened in the franchise. I had a wonderful time on the first one and it would be great to have a wonderful time on another one.”

Lynch made her MCU debut in 2019’s Captain Marvel, starring as Carol Danvers’ best friend and fellow Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau – a single mother to Monica Rambeau.

A grown-up Monica, played by Teyonah Parris, went on to appear in WandaVision and is set to return in The Marvels – an upcoming film featuring Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

