Dwayne Johnson has made his superhero debut in DC's epic Black Adam, which has set a new box office record, becoming his biggest opening in a lead role.

Johnson plays the title role in the new film, portraying a popular antihero from the comic books who is frequently depicted as a rival to Shazam (Zachary Levi).

The former WWE legend has long promised that the movie will change the DC hierarchy, and reviews plus its box office success are proving him correct, with critics calling the movie "epic on every level" and a "game-changer".

According to Deadline, the movie grossed $67 million in the US and $140 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Fans have also loved the film's standout score, composed by Lorne Balfe, whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick, His Dark Materials, and Marvel's Black Widow.

Read on for every song on the soundtrack below.

Black Adam soundtrack and score

  1. Teth-Adam
  2. Kahndaq
  3. The Awakening
  4. The Revolution Starts
  5. Introducing the JSA
  6. Shaza-Superman
  7. Our Only Hope
  8. Change Your Name
  9. What Kind of Magic?
  10. Is It the Champion?
  11. Your Enemies
  12. Black Adam Spotted
  13. Not Interested
  14. Just Say Shazam
  15. Ancient Palace
  16. Little Man
  17. Time to Go
  18. Release Him
  19. Father & Son
  20. Black Adam Theme
  21. Fly Bikes
  22. Nanobots
  23. Through the Wall
  24. 23lbs of Eternium
  25. Is This the End?
  26. It Was Him
  27. Lake Baikal
  28. Capes and Corpses
  29. Hawkman's Fate
  30. The JSA Fights Back
  31. A Bad Plan Is a Good Plan
  32. Dr. Fate
  33. Prison Break
  34. Wet Rocks
  35. Not a Hero
  36. The Doctor’s Destiny
  37. Slave Champion
  38. Legions of Hell
  39. The Man in Black
  40. Adam's Journey
  41. The Justice Society Theme
  42. Black Adam Theme (iZNiiK Remix)
  43. The Justice Society Theme (iZNiiK Remix)

Balfe has said he created a score that reflects the Rock's larger than life personality combined with the character of Black Adam.

"The Black Adam main theme, I'd like to think when you close your eyes and you see The Rock, that's what you hear," Balfe told Comicbook.com.

"There was taking a pinch of his personality, as well as the character of Black Adam. It all had to go together. It's been a great feedback, regarding it."

What songs are in Black Adam 2022?

It's also worth noting that there are a number of classing songs that feature in the film too.

Here is a list of the tracks that feature in Black Adam, as rounded up by Fansided.

  • Bullet with Butterfly Wings by Smashing Pumpkins
  • Paint It, Black by The Rolling Stones
  • Baby Come Back by Player
  • The Trio from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone
  • Power by Kayne West featuring Dwele
  • Theme from Superman [Main Title] by John Williams
  • Exile by Eric Zayne

You can listen to the Black Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer and TIDAL. Fans can also purchase the soundtrack on CD on Amazon.

