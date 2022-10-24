Johnson plays the title role in the new film, portraying a popular antihero from the comic books who is frequently depicted as a rival to Shazam (Zachary Levi).

Dwayne Johnson has made his superhero debut in DC's epic Black Adam , which has set a new box office record, becoming his biggest opening in a lead role.

The former WWE legend has long promised that the movie will change the DC hierarchy, and reviews plus its box office success are proving him correct, with critics calling the movie "epic on every level" and a "game-changer".

According to Deadline, the movie grossed $67 million in the US and $140 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

Fans have also loved the film's standout score, composed by Lorne Balfe, whose credits include Top Gun: Maverick, His Dark Materials, and Marvel's Black Widow.

Read on for every song on the soundtrack below.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Black Adam soundtrack and score

Teth-Adam Kahndaq The Awakening The Revolution Starts Introducing the JSA Shaza-Superman Our Only Hope Change Your Name What Kind of Magic? Is It the Champion? Your Enemies Black Adam Spotted Not Interested Just Say Shazam Ancient Palace Little Man Time to Go Release Him Father & Son Black Adam Theme Fly Bikes Nanobots Through the Wall 23lbs of Eternium Is This the End? It Was Him Lake Baikal Capes and Corpses Hawkman's Fate The JSA Fights Back A Bad Plan Is a Good Plan Dr. Fate Prison Break Wet Rocks Not a Hero The Doctor’s Destiny Slave Champion Legions of Hell The Man in Black Adam's Journey The Justice Society Theme Black Adam Theme (iZNiiK Remix) The Justice Society Theme (iZNiiK Remix)

Balfe has said he created a score that reflects the Rock's larger than life personality combined with the character of Black Adam.

"The Black Adam main theme, I'd like to think when you close your eyes and you see The Rock, that's what you hear," Balfe told Comicbook.com.

"There was taking a pinch of his personality, as well as the character of Black Adam. It all had to go together. It's been a great feedback, regarding it."

What songs are in Black Adam 2022?

It's also worth noting that there are a number of classing songs that feature in the film too.

Here is a list of the tracks that feature in Black Adam, as rounded up by Fansided.

Bullet with Butterfly Wings by Smashing Pumpkins

Paint It, Black by The Rolling Stones

Baby Come Back by Player

The Trio from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone

Power by Kayne West featuring Dwele

Theme from Superman [Main Title] by John Williams

Exile by Eric Zayne

You can listen to the Black Adam Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer and TIDAL. Fans can also purchase the soundtrack on CD on Amazon.

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Film hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.