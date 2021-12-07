Best Christmas TV and movies for kids on Netflix – your guide to what to watch

‘Tis the season for festive family movies and telly, and this year Netflix doesn’t disappoint, with a string of Christmas classics and brand new originals.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite kids specials, from the likes of Aardman original Robin Robin, to this year’s The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star and the animated film Klaus.

Read on for all the best Christmas TV and films for kids to watch this year on Netflix.

Robin Robin

The heartwarming festive special Robin Robin follows a robin raised by a family of mice, and who makes a Christmas wish to become a mouse herself.

This half-hour Christmas stop-motion special is brand new this year from Aardman, the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

David and the Elves

David and the Elves (Polish: Dawid i Elfy) is a sweet-natured Polish Christmas film (available with English-language dubbing) that’s new to Netflix.

The film follows a cynical, overworked elf who decides to leave the North Pole in order to experience Christmas in the real , non-magical world.

Little Women (2019)

Though not strictly a Christmas film, this adaptation of the classic novel Little Women has a distinctly festive feel, given its December 2019 release.

The beloved coming-of-age story of the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy – gets a new twist from Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig, and stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Florence Pugh.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

If you didn’t get a chance to catch this Netflix original film when it was released last year, now is the perfect time.

Starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, and Anika Noni Rose, the film follows former toymaker Jeronicus, who finds a new lease of life when his granddaughter visits.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

The Dreamworks Christmas special is a must-watch for any young fans of the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.

This holiday special takes place during Odinyule — the Viking holiday of giving. However, extreme weather may jeopardise the festivities…

The Christmas Chronicles franchise

Kurt Russell leads the cast in both The Christmas Chronicles and its recent sequel, which both focus on siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce.

The first introduces us to the Pierce family, who must pull an all-nighter in order to save Christmas, alongside Russell’s savvy, singing Santa Claus.

Klaus

An Oscar-nominated, animated adventure, this beautiful children’s film is the origins tale of Santa Claus.

The film follows a selfish, spoilt postman sent to the cold and unforgiving Northern town Smeerensburg, where he forms an unlikely partnership with a reclusive toymaker.

The Princess Switch franchise

The Princess Switch film franchise has a third entry this year: The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star, once again starring Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) – this time as three separate lookalikes.

The official plot synopsis from Netflix reads: “When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it… rekindling the sparks of a tantalising Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

Minnal Murali

Netflix releases brand new Indian Malayalam-language superhero film Minnal Murali this year on Christmas Eve (available with English-language dubbing).

The film follows a young tailor who unexpectedly gains supernatural powers after he’s struck by lighting.

