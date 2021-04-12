Nomadland and Promising Young Woman win big at BAFTA Film Awards 2021 – full list of winners

Nomadland and Promising Young Woman were among the big winners at the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 last night.

The Awards, which took place over two evenings on Saturday and Sunday, were held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions, but there was still plenty for film fans to get excited about.

Nomadland was the biggest winner, taking home the Best Film prize as well as the Best Director and Best Actress awards for Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand respectively and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Jackson.

Meanwhile, Promising Young Woman won in both the Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film fields – seeing off a wealth of competition in the latter category,

Elsewhere, there were big wins for British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins, who beat the late Chadwick Boseman to the Best Actor gong for his lead role in The Father, and Daniel Kaluuya, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his turn in Judas and the Black Messiah.

As for emerging British talent, Rocks star Bukky Bakray won the EE Rising Star Award and Remi Weekes took home the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer prize for his haunted house drama His House.

Finally, Minari’s Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress and Thomas Vintergburg’s Another Round won the prize for Best Film not in the English Language.

You can see all the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations below, with the winners highlighted in bold.

BAFTA Film 2021 Winners List

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

NOMADLAND – WINNER

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – WINNER

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

FRANCES MCDORMAND (NOMADLAND) – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

SIR ANTHONY HOPKINS (THE FATHER) – WINNER

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Supporting actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

YUH-JUNG YOUN (MINARI) – WINNER

Supporting actor

DANIEL KALUUYA (JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH) – WINNER

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth )

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

CHLOE ZHAO (NOMADLAND) – WINNER

Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

EE Rising Star Award – voted for by the public

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

BUKKY BAKRAY – WINNER

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

REMI WEEKS (WRITER/DIRECTOR – HIS HOUSE) – WINNER

Ben Sharrock (writer/director – Limbo), Irune Gurtubai (producer – Limbo)

Jack Sidey (writer/producer – Moffie)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers – Rocks)

Rose Glass (writer/director – Saint Maud), Oliver Kassman (producer – Saint Maud)

Film not in the English language

ANOTHER ROUND – WINNER

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER – WINNER

The Social Dilemma

Animated film

Onward

SOUL – WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Original screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – EMERALD FENNELL – WINNER

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

THE FATHER – CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON, FLORIAN ZELLER – WINNER

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Original score

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis

SOUL – JON BATISTE, TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS – WINNER

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

NOMADLAND – JOSHUA JAMES RICHARDS – WINNER

Costume design

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – ANN ROTH – WINNER

Mank – Trish Summerville

Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

SOUND OF METAL – MIKKEL EG NIELSEN – WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production design

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

MANK – DONALD GRAHAM BURT, JAN PASCALE – WINNER

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up and hair

The Dig – Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – MATIKI ANOFF, LARRY M CHERRY, SERGIO LOPEZ-RIBERA, MIA NEAL – WINNER

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier

Best sound

Greyhound – nominees TBC

News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

SOUND OF METAL – JAMIE BAKSHT, NICOLAS BECKER, PHILLIP BLADH, CARLOS CORTES, MICHELLE COUTTOLENC – WINNER

Best special visual effects

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

TENET – SCOTT FISHER, ANDREW JACKSON, ANDREW LOCKLEY – WINNER

Best casting

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

ROCKS – LUCY PARDEE – WINNER

British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

THE PRESENT – WINNER

British short animation

The Fire Next Time

THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT – WINNER

The Song of A Lost Boy

Outstanding Contribution

NOEL CLARKE

