Nomadland and Promising Young Woman win big at BAFTA Film Awards 2021 – full list of winners
There were also huge wins for British stars including Sir Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Kaluuya.
Nomadland and Promising Young Woman were among the big winners at the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 last night.
The Awards, which took place over two evenings on Saturday and Sunday, were held virtually due to coronavirus restrictions, but there was still plenty for film fans to get excited about.
Nomadland was the biggest winner, taking home the Best Film prize as well as the Best Director and Best Actress awards for Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand respectively and Best Cinematography for Joshua James Jackson.
Meanwhile, Promising Young Woman won in both the Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film fields – seeing off a wealth of competition in the latter category,
Elsewhere, there were big wins for British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins, who beat the late Chadwick Boseman to the Best Actor gong for his lead role in The Father, and Daniel Kaluuya, who won the Best Supporting Actor award for his turn in Judas and the Black Messiah.
As for emerging British talent, Rocks star Bukky Bakray won the EE Rising Star Award and Remi Weekes took home the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer prize for his haunted house drama His House.
Finally, Minari’s Yuh-Jung Youn won Best Supporting Actress and Thomas Vintergburg’s Another Round won the prize for Best Film not in the English Language.
You can see all the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations below, with the winners highlighted in bold.
BAFTA Film 2021 Winners List
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
NOMADLAND – WINNER
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – WINNER
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading actress
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
FRANCES MCDORMAND (NOMADLAND) – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Leading actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
SIR ANTHONY HOPKINS (THE FATHER) – WINNER
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Supporting actress
Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
Kosar Ali (Rocks)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
YUH-JUNG YOUN (MINARI) – WINNER
Supporting actor
DANIEL KALUUYA (JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH) – WINNER
Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
Alan Kim (Minari)
Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth )
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
CHLOE ZHAO (NOMADLAND) – WINNER
Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
Sarah Gavron (Rocks)
EE Rising Star Award – voted for by the public
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
BUKKY BAKRAY – WINNER
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
REMI WEEKS (WRITER/DIRECTOR – HIS HOUSE) – WINNER
Ben Sharrock (writer/director – Limbo), Irune Gurtubai (producer – Limbo)
Jack Sidey (writer/producer – Moffie)
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers – Rocks)
Rose Glass (writer/director – Saint Maud), Oliver Kassman (producer – Saint Maud)
Film not in the English language
ANOTHER ROUND – WINNER
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
MY OCTOPUS TEACHER – WINNER
The Social Dilemma
Animated film
Onward
SOUL – WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Original screenplay
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – EMERALD FENNELL – WINNER
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted screenplay
The Dig – Moira Buffini
THE FATHER – CHRISTOPHER HAMPTON, FLORIAN ZELLER – WINNER
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Original score
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
SOUL – JON BATISTE, TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS – WINNER
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
NOMADLAND – JOSHUA JAMES RICHARDS – WINNER
Costume design
Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
The Dig – Alice Babidge
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – ANN ROTH – WINNER
Mank – Trish Summerville
Editing
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
SOUND OF METAL – MIKKEL EG NIELSEN – WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Production design
The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
MANK – DONALD GRAHAM BURT, JAN PASCALE – WINNER
News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-up and hair
The Dig – Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM – MATIKI ANOFF, LARRY M CHERRY, SERGIO LOPEZ-RIBERA, MIA NEAL – WINNER
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier
Best sound
Greyhound – nominees TBC
News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
SOUND OF METAL – JAMIE BAKSHT, NICOLAS BECKER, PHILLIP BLADH, CARLOS CORTES, MICHELLE COUTTOLENC – WINNER
Best special visual effects
Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
TENET – SCOTT FISHER, ANDREW JACKSON, ANDREW LOCKLEY – WINNER
Best casting
Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel
Minari – Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
ROCKS – LUCY PARDEE – WINNER
British short film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
THE PRESENT – WINNER
British short animation
The Fire Next Time
THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT – WINNER
The Song of A Lost Boy
Outstanding Contribution
NOEL CLARKE
