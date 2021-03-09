BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations in full

Awards season is in full swing, albeit slightly altered (and, in the case of the Oscars 2021, postponed) due to the pandemic.

Things kicked off in February with the Golden Globes, which saw big wins for Borat 2 and Nomadland, but also came under fire for omitting Michaela Coel’s series I May Destroy You. The EE BAFTA Film awards are next, with the nominees for the British awards ceremony officially confirmed.

Both Borat’s sequel and Nomadland are up for BAFTAs awards too. Nomadland is nominated in seven categories, including Best Film, Best Director (Chloé Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). Borat’s Maria Bakalova is nominated in the Supporting Actress category alone.

Netflix has an impressive presence among the nominees too, with Rocks, His House and The Dig featuring heavily across all categories. Even the streamer’s adaptation of Rebecca gets a nod for its production design.

The winners will be announced during a live ceremony on 11th April. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it will not have a live audience.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Leading actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Leading actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Supporting actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Supporting actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth )

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

EE Rising Star Award – voted for by the public

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Bukky Bakray

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Conrad Khan

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Remi Weekes (writer/director – His House)

Ben Sharrock (writer/director – Limbo), Irune Gurtubai (producer – Limbo)

Jack Sidey (writer/producer – Moffie)

Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers – Rocks)

Rose Glass (writer/director – Saint Maud), Oliver Kassman (producer – Saint Maud)

Film not in the English language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Original screenplay

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

Adapted screenplay

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

Original score

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

Costume design

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

Editing

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Production design

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Make-up and hair

The Dig – Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Mark Coulier

Best sound

Greyhound – nominees TBC

News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Best special visual effects

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Best casting

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks – Lucy Pardee

British short film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present

British short animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat

The Song of A Lost Boy

Outstanding Contribution

TBC

