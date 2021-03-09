BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations in full
Nomdland, Rocks and His House lead this year's BAFTA nominations.
Awards season is in full swing, albeit slightly altered (and, in the case of the Oscars 2021, postponed) due to the pandemic.
Things kicked off in February with the Golden Globes, which saw big wins for Borat 2 and Nomadland, but also came under fire for omitting Michaela Coel’s series I May Destroy You. The EE BAFTA Film awards are next, with the nominees for the British awards ceremony officially confirmed.
Both Borat’s sequel and Nomadland are up for BAFTAs awards too. Nomadland is nominated in seven categories, including Best Film, Best Director (Chloé Zhao) and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). Borat’s Maria Bakalova is nominated in the Supporting Actress category alone.
Netflix has an impressive presence among the nominees too, with Rocks, His House and The Dig featuring heavily across all categories. Even the streamer’s adaptation of Rebecca gets a nod for its production design.
The winners will be announced during a live ceremony on 11th April. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it will not have a live audience.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Leading actress
Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Leading actor
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Supporting actress
Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
Kosar Ali (Rocks)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Supporting actor
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
Alan Kim (Minari)
Leslie Odom Jr (One Night In Miami)
Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Director
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth )
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
Sarah Gavron (Rocks)
EE Rising Star Award – voted for by the public
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Bukky Bakray
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Remi Weekes (writer/director – His House)
Ben Sharrock (writer/director – Limbo), Irune Gurtubai (producer – Limbo)
Jack Sidey (writer/producer – Moffie)
Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (writers – Rocks)
Rose Glass (writer/director – Saint Maud), Oliver Kassman (producer – Saint Maud)
Film not in the English language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Original screenplay
Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank – Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
Adapted screenplay
The Dig – Moira Buffini
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
Original score
Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari – Emile Mosseri
News of the World – James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian – Alwin H Küchler
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
Costume design
Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
The Dig – Alice Babidge
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
Editing
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal – Mikkel EG Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Production design
The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Make-up and hair
The Dig – Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy – Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio – Mark Coulier
Best sound
Greyhound – nominees TBC
News of the World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M Wolf Snyder
Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal – Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
Best special visual effects
Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Best casting
Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L Fogel
Minari – Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks – Lucy Pardee
British short film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
British short animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat
The Song of A Lost Boy
Outstanding Contribution
TBC
