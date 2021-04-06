BAFTA Film Awards 2021 air date: When the ceremony airs, nominations list and how to watch

Awards season is in full swing and this weekend sees all eyes turn to the 74th BAFTA Film Awards, with the revamped ceremony taking place across two star-studded evenings.

As ever, the event will celebrate the best films from the past year (although there have been one or two coronavirus-enforced changes to the eligibility rules) with a number of critically acclaimed releases up for numerous prizes, including Nomadland and Rocks.

For the first time, the awards have been split into two separate ceremonies, both of which will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall, although the winners will be receiving their awards virtually due to continued pandemic restrictions

Meanwhile, a brand new voting system has been used, resulting in a varied and perhaps unpredictable line-up, including prominent nods for films such as Quo Vadis, Aida? and Another Round and the most diverse line-up of acting nominees in BAFTA history.

When are the BAFTA Film Awards 2021?

For the first time, the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards are taking place across two nights, with the Craft Awards held on Saturday 10th April and the main show the following day, on Sunday 11th April.

How to watch BAFTA Film Awards 2021

Watching both ceremonies is easy enough: the Craft Awards are being shown on BBC Two from 8pm on Saturday 10th April, and the main event airs on BBC One from 7pm on 11th April.

You can also tune in via iPlayer, plus both programmes will also be broadcast in all major territories around the world.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021 host

The main show this year is being hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman, both of whom have previously worked on the Red Carpet pre-show on several occasions.

Meanwhile, hosting duties for the Craft Awards fall to Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations

The new nominations process has resulted in a very interesting slate of nominations, with Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks leading the pack with seven nods apiece.

Other films to have received multiple nominations include The Father, The Mauritanian, Judas, and the Black Messiah, and Another Round.

Meanwhile, the acting categories have produced the most diverse line-up in BAFTA history, with two-thirds of the nominees coming from ethnic minority backgrounds including British stars such as Bukky Bakray, Daniel Kaluuya and Riz Ahmed.

Check out the full list of BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations.