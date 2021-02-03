Golden Globes 2021 nominations – the full list of nominees
The prestigious ceremony often predicts where the Oscars will go.
We’re about to enter an awards season unlike any other as Hollywood continues adapting to the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest ceremonies of the year, usually taking place in early January and often playing a big role in establishing who the frontrunners are for Oscar gold.
Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the event was delayed by almost two months this year, but things are finally getting underway today as the nominations are officially revealed.
With most cinemas currently closed due to government restrictions, films released via online platforms will be eligible for awards at the show, with favourites being Frances McDormand’s Nomadland, Viola Davis’ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Gary Oldman’s Mank – the latter two being Netflix Original films.
Unlike the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes also recognise the best that television had to offer in the past year, with the likes of The Crown, The Undoing and Lovecraft Country tipped as contenders.
There will at least be something familiar among all the unprecedented changes, that being the dynamite presenting duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be hosting the ceremony for the fourth time – only this time, by video link.
Read on for the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations.
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Daisy Edgar Jones (Normal People)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Regina King (One Night in Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma.)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Mank (Netflix)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama
RIz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People (Hulu/BBC)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)
Palm Springs (Neon)
Music
The Prom (Netflix)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round (Denmark)
La Llorona (France/Guatemala)
The Life Ahead (Italy)
Minari (USA)
Two of Us (USA, France)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennel (Promising Young Woman)
Jack Fincher (Mank)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Fight For You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
The Life Ahead (Io sì (Seen))
Speak Now (One Night in Miami…)
Tigress & Tweed (The United States vs Billie Holiday)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
