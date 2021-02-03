Golden Globes 2021 nominations – the full list of nominees

We’re about to enter an awards season unlike any other as Hollywood continues adapting to the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest ceremonies of the year, usually taking place in early January and often playing a big role in establishing who the frontrunners are for Oscar gold.

Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the event was delayed by almost two months this year, but things are finally getting underway today as the nominations are officially revealed.

With most cinemas currently closed due to government restrictions, films released via online platforms will be eligible for awards at the show, with favourites being Frances McDormand’s Nomadland, Viola Davis’ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Gary Oldman’s Mank – the latter two being Netflix Original films.

Unlike the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes also recognise the best that television had to offer in the past year, with the likes of The Crown, The Undoing and Lovecraft Country tipped as contenders.

There will at least be something familiar among all the unprecedented changes, that being the dynamite presenting duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will be hosting the ceremony for the fourth time – only this time, by video link.

Read on for the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Daisy Edgar Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma.)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama

RIz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Music

The Prom (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (France/Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (USA, France)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennel (Promising Young Woman)

Jack Fincher (Mank)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Fight For You (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

The Life Ahead (Io sì (Seen))

Speak Now (One Night in Miami…)

Tigress & Tweed (The United States vs Billie Holiday)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.