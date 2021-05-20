Attack the Block 2 release date: Cast, trailer and latest news for sci-fi sequel

A follow-up to 2011 cult classic Attack the Block is set to be made after the original film’s writer and director Joe Cornish and actor John Boyega met up last summer.

The science-fiction film told the story of a group of teenagers who lived on an inner city London council estate as they fought off an alien invasion. It starred Boyega as Moses, as well as Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost and Jodie Whittaker before her Doctor Who fame.

Rumours had been circulating about a sequel for some time but an official announcement was made on Monday 17th May.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Attack the Block 2 release date

A release date for Attack the Block 2 is yet to be revealed. The announcement of the second instalment was timed to coincide with the first film’s 10-year anniversary.

However, while Cornish is not currently working on any other major projects, Boyega, who plays Moses, recently finished work on They Cloned Tyrone, and he’s penciled in for Rebel Ridge, The Test and Borderland, so has plenty to keep him occupied.

It’s likely production will start in 2022 but the first film only took six weeks to film, so it could be released later next year or in 2023.

Attack the Block took place on Guy Fawkes Night so a release to coincide with 5th November would be fitting.

Attack the Block 2 cast

The only returning confirmed actor at the time of writing is Boyega as Moses.

On his comeback, he said: “It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London.

“Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

He also responded to a fan question on Twitter, saying he “wouldn’t imagine that movie without” co-star Alex Esmail (Pest).

Whittaker and Nick also starred in the first film as Samantha and Ron, and it’s hoped Cornish will bring in some big names for the second movie.

He said: “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release.

“I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner city alien action.”

Attack the Block 2 trailer

There is currently no trailer for Attack the Block 2 as the movie has not entered production.

In the meantime, the promo for the first 2011 film can be seen here.

Attack the Block 2 casting

Boyega has previously said he would push for open auditions for the second film in a bid to get a diverse cast, although details are yet to be announced.

In June last year, he tweeted: “….think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one……”

Cornish and Boyega met last summer to discuss the upcoming project and Boyega described the initial audition process soon after.

He told the WSJ: “Attack the Block was the first thing I did so it was a mega experience for me. I got the call from my agent and he told me there was a film based in South London and it was about an alien invasion…

“I thought [the plot] was incredibly dumb but I still went to the audition. After that I just got recall after recall, it was a gruelling process because they were, based on me, trying to match me with other guys in terms of bonding and chemistry.

“I did 10 auditions and I finally got the part.”

Attack the Block 2 plot

The 2011 film followed a group of teenagers on a council estate who fought an alien invasion.

Cornish spoke on the Script Apart podcast about how Boyega has been using his fame to speak out about Black Lives Matter, and how he would like to portray a group of people facing current issues.

Boyega has said the sequel will “see this heightened story return to the streets of London”, while noting a lot has changed since the making of the first movie.

Moses is again expected to lead the combat against alien invaders but he will be at a different stage in his life.

On the return of Moses, Cornish said: “We’ve always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things.

“In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is.”

Check out our Movies hub or visit our TV Guide to find something to watch tonight.