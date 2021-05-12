Army of the Dead release date: Trailer, cast and latest news for Zack Snyder’s zombie blockbuster

Zack Snyder’s first project since directing Justice League is a zombie movie of epic proportions.

No stranger to giving action movies a dark twist, the Watchmen director’s latest film features Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and a band of mercenaries attempting a heist from a vault beneath the Las Vegas strip. They are under the employment of shady businessman, Hunter Bly (Hiroyuki Sanada). There’s just one hitch – Las Vegas is populated by a colony of zombies.

Enjoy watching Bautista (Guardian’s of the Galaxy), Elisa Alvarez (Narcos), and Omari Hardwick (Power) dice with death as they scythe their way through hoards of the undead amidst some of the world’s most iconic casinos.

Army of the Dead release date

Army of the Dead will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from Friday 21st May in the UK.

The action-horror film is also getting a cinema release in the United States one week earlier, from 14th May, but RadioTimes.com has confirmed with Netflix that it will not be rolling out the same release over here.

Army of the Dead trailer

From the film’s official trailer, viewers can expect stunning visuals. As with Dawn of the Dead, Snyder’s zombies aren’t just the lethargic automatons of horror movies gone by, with various different breeds of the undead plaguing our heroes.

Check out the trailer below for more juicy details!

Army of the Dead cast: Who’s in Zack Snyder’s new movie?

Snyder has assembled an all star cast for Army of the Dead. The film features Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Omari Hardwick (Sorry to Bother You), Ana de la Reguera (Cowboys & Aliens), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), and Matthias Schweighöfer (Valkyrie), among others.

Comedian and Star Trek: Discovery actor Tig Notaro replaced Chris D’Elia after shooting was already completed, with Notaro’s scenes being shot against a green screen and digitally edited-in later.

What is Army of the Dead about?

Army of the Dead is set in the aftermath of a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins. With the city walled off from the rest of the world, casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) hires former zombie war hero Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) to break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

Ward assembles a ragtag team of experts for the heist, including Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).

For our verdict on whether the movie is worth your time, check out RadioTimes.com‘s Army of the Dead review.

Army of the Dead is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 21st May.