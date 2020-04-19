While all was well that ended well, there were a couple of loose ends left following the series one finale, which begs the question: will there be a second series of Belgravia? Read on for everything we know about Belgravia series two.

Will there be a second series of Belgravia?

Belgravia creator Julian Fellowes has already said he'd be open to penning a follow-up to his new ITV drama if there's enough interest - despite regarding it as a "completed story" for now...

Asked at the press premiere of the series about whether he might write a series two, Fellowes said: "For me, this is a completed story, although whenever I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently, so I'm not sure we know the definitive answer to that, really. We'll have to see. If anyone wants anymore..."

Series star Philip Glenister (James Trenchard) added: "I do [want a second series], we film in Twickenham just round the corner from where I live, [it's] perfect!"

What happened at the end of Belgravia?

**Warning: spoilers ahead for Belgravia episode six**

The shocking (or perhaps not so shocking) revelation at the end of episode five was that Charles Pope was not only the grandson of the Trenchards and the Earl and Lady of Brockenhurst - as John Bellasis discovered, he was their legitimate grandson. Sophia Trenchard and Lord Bellasis' wedding in Brussels had been valid after all - making their son Charles the rightful heir to the Brockenhurst estate.

That meant that the scheming John Bellasis was no longer heir to his uncle's fortune - but in episode six he hatched a potentially murderous plan to correct that, along with the witless Oliver Trenchard, who had been insulted and bemused by his father's seemingly inexplicable friendship with Charles (not knowing that the young man was, in fact, his own nephew).

However, in a crisis of conscience Oliver revealed the plan to his father, James Trenchard, in the nick of time. Although Oliver momentarily considering letting both his father and nephew drown, in order to secure his own fortune, in the end he saved them from drowning - although John Bellasis managed to make his escape.

Meanwhile Susan Trenchard, Oliver's wife and pregnant by John Bellasis, had had her fanciful hopes of marrying John dashed - but managed to reconcile with Oliver (albeit on shaky terms).

Finally the truth came out: lawyers confirmed that Charles was the rightful heir to the Brockenhurst estate. However, he was still determined to continue with his business plans and travel to India. In the final scenes he and Lady Maria Grey married, his grandmothers looking on proudly.

A happy ending for Charles and Maria - but there's certainly scope for a second series, with both John Bellasis and Susan's fates remaining somewhat uncertain.

You can catch up on Belgravia series one on ITV Hub.