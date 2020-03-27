Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Exclusive: Julian Fellowes and cast reveal how they brought The English Game to the screen for Netflix

Exclusive: Julian Fellowes and cast reveal how they brought The English Game to the screen for Netflix

Watch a special behind-the-scenes featurette exclusively on RadioTimes.com.

The English Game

Published:

Exploring the origins of modern football and documenting the “David vs. Goliath” clash between a working man’s team and the Old Etonians, six-part drama The English Game launched last Friday (20th March) on Netflix.

Advertisement

From Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, the series follows two men now credited with helping to form the game as it exists today – the privileged Arthur Kinnaird (Edward Holcroft) and the Scottish hopeful Fergus Suter (Kevin Guthrie).

Now, courtesy of Netflix, RadioTimes.com presents an exclusive featurette going behind-the-scenes of the series, revealing exactly how the creative team brought this inspirational true story to life, from the casting to nailing the period details.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com and other press about the series, star Holcroft said: “There’s a certain passing of the baton from Kinnaird, who’s slightly towards the end of his career, to a boy [Suter] that he sees is going to take the game where it needs to go.

“Kinnaird sees the vision. He says to his players and friends: ‘You don’t see this. This is where the game has to go – the passing game. It’s beautiful. They need to play it, and we need to help them.’ It’s that recognition in one another, I think, that makes them so special.”

“He did really change the game, Fergus Suter,” said Fellowes. “He brought the passing game down into England, but before, [football] was much nearer rugby. And they played quite violently. In the show, you know, when you’re watching them play at the beginning, you think, ‘My God, this wouldn’t be allowed for five seconds now!’.”

“You get the irony that it’s the upper-class characters who are playing a brutal game, but the workers from the mill are playing this elegant passing game,” added producer Rory Aitken. “So it’s a complete role reversal on the pitch.”

Advertisement

The English Game is streaming now on Netflixcheck out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about The English Game

The English Game
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Tala Originals Round Cake Tins Set of 3 + Tala Circular Folding Cooling Rack, Bundle of 2

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Bakers will love this exclusive bundle from Tala!

You’ll achieve the perfect bake every time with these nifty kitchen utensils

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Fergus Suter (Kevin Guthrie) - The English Game

The English Game season 2: cast, air date and more for the Netflix football series

The English Game

The English Game true story: How accurate is Netflix’s origins of football series?

The English Game

Morgan Jeffery Netflix might have scored a winner with The English Game

The English Game

When is The English Game out on Netflix? What’s it about? Who is in the cast?