Now and Then, the final song by The Beatles, plays a crucial part in the film, and the director explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that he couldn't believe his luck when he first heard of the possibility.

"I know Giles Martin, who was a producer of the song, and I was struggling to find a love song which had pathos and hope," he said.

"And then Giles said to me... I thought he was joking when he said, 'Do you want to hear the new Beatles song? It might fit.'

"And I was like, 'What are you talking about? A new Beatles song, are you out of your mind?' And then he played it to me. And I was just shocked. I was really, really shocked. And then it was like, 'Oh my God, now I'm not allowed to tell anyone about this for a year!"

He added: "I had to meet with Sir Paul [McCartney] and all the families and get their permission and show them the film – it was fiery hoops that I didn't mind jumping through because it was like, what an experience and what an honour.

"And yeah, I'm just amazed I got to work with The Beatles and use a new Beatles song. I mean... every time I think my life couldn't get crazier it somehow does.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the Argylle soundtrack.

Argylle soundtrack

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Argylle Apple

We don't currently have a full list of songs that feature in the film – but some prominent examples include the aforementioned Now and Then by The Beatles, David Bowie classic Let's Dance and the Leona Lewis cover of Snow Patrol's Run, which plays during the film's colourful, climactic action sequence.

Meanwhile, an original song titled Electric Energy was also written for the film and is performed by star Ariana DeBose alongside Boy George and Nile Rodgers.

The film's official soundtrack includes mostly the score, which is composed by Lorne Balfe, You can find the track titles below:

All composed by Lorne Balfe except where stated:

Mini Moke Mayhem

Serve the Same Master

Argylle In Hong Kong

This Seat Is Taken

Enjoy the Ride

The Division Theme

Aiden & Elly

Electric Energy (Ariana DeBose, Boy George & Nile Rodgers)

Spoon Spy

The Spy Who Scratched Me

Argylle in the Mirror

Elly's Writing Theme

Parental Misguidance

Do You Think I'm OK?

Alfie

Rachel's Story

Al-Badr Palace

Double Crosser

Furocious

Mama's Gotta Go to Work

Careless Whisker

Satelite Signals

You Missed

Concluding the Argylle Saga

Yellow Shirt

Argylle's Theme

Now and Then (Argylle Symphony) (The Beatles arranged by Lorne Balfe & Adam Price)

Get Up and Start Again (Ariana DeBose)

Well update this page with a full list of the other tracks that appear in the film when it becomes available.

Argylle is released in UK cinemas on Friday 2nd February 2024.

