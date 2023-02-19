And by the sounds of things, this won't be the last time Newton appears as Lang – with director Peyton Reed teasing that the character has a "very bright future" in the franchise.

Scott Lang's daughter Cassie has already appeared in a number of MCU films, but in the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania she's played for the first time by Kathryn Newton.

Reed made the comments during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com when speaking more generally about the future of various characters from the film, including both Scott and Hope van Dyne.

"I think there's a lot more story to be told with these characters throughout the MCU," he said. "I like that Scott particularly has gone from being an ex-con who was sucked into this larger world of heroes and villains and is now front and centre in this, and then maybe is potentially going to become an elder statesman in the Avengers. I love that idea, it feels right to me.

"And the same thing for Hope," he added. "I think... to see them ongoing in the MCU would be great. And certainly Cassie with what happens to her in this movie, she seems like she has a very bright future."

There have been some rumours swirling that Cassie could go on to form part of the cast for a potential Young Avengers film – alongside the likes of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez – and although there has been no confirmation, Reed's comments certainly won't dispel those rumours.

Whatever happens in the future, Newton revealed to RadioTimes.com that she thoroughly enjoyed joining the cast for Quantumania, and said she was made to feel very welcome by the other actors.

"I was so happy, I was just so excited and grateful to be asked to play Cassie Lang that it didn't really hit me until the first day I had rehearsals," she said.

"We had that little table read and then I realised, I was like 'Oooooh' because I saw everybody. But again I was really lucky to be in this group of people because they are very much like team players and they brought me up."

She added that there was one particular piece of advice she recieved from Paul Rudd early on that really stood her in good stead for the rest of the shoot.

"We were doing rehearsals with a character that I'm not going to talk about, and we did a little improv," she said. "But Paul took me aside and he was like, 'I can tell you're funny.' And he was like: 'I think you should not be afraid to hold back, like don't hold back, don't miss this opportunity because you're afraid of failing, so take that risk and go for it.'

"And it was like all I needed to just have fun and then I was able to make mistakes and bad jokes that didn't make it in the movie, but nonetheless, it was a great experience."

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

Evangeline Lilly added that "it was really nice" of Rudd to give that advice, adding that it can sometimes feel like you "need permission".

"You need permission," agreed Newton. "It's his movie, he's Ant-Man, he's the star." And she added that Lilly also helped welcome her to the film when she was initially cast.

"She called me like when she found out I was joining like we had a two-hour Zoom and she was just like giving me the open door of, 'If you need to talk if you have a question, here's what I think.' And like they didn't have to be like that but they were, and I think that's what's so special about making movies – you're on a team."

Warning: the video below contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now showing in UK cinemas. Watch the Marvel movies in order on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year

Looking for something to watch? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Know a Marvel fan? Don't miss our round-up of Marvel merchandise.

