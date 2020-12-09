Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

While it may be a sequel to one of the most successful superhero films of all time, Wonder Woman 1984 isn’t resting on its laurels.

Rather, the much-anticipated blockbuster is one of the most ambitious entries in the DC Extended Universe to date, the product of a globe-trotting shooting schedule completed long before the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Patty Jenkins opted to use real-world locations for much of the film, as opposed to constructed sets on the studio lot, in order to keep the action feeling grounded and as realistic as possible.

Read on to find out exactly where Wonder Woman 1984 was filmed.

Which countries did Wonder Woman 1984 film in?

Wonder Woman 1984 was very much a travelling production, with filming taking place in numerous locations around the United States, England, Wales, Spain and the Canary Islands.

Where is the Wonder Woman 1984 shopping mall?

Warner Bros.

Given the period its set in, Wonder Woman 1984 could hardly pass up the opportunity to spotlight a retro shopping mall, a locale that also proved popular in Netflix’s Stranger Things last year.

As we’ve glimpsed in the trailers so far, Diana Prince finds herself there to stop a jewellery store heist, coming up against a band of robbers who get way more than they bargained for.

To shoot the scene, the producers rented out the nearly empty Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, which was first opened to the public in August 1965 and remained operational until 2017.

In order to restore that nostalgic ’80s feeling, production designer Aline Bonetto and her team had to change out everything from the light fixtures to the signs in the mall’s walkway.

In total, they dressed 65 stores with period merchandise and fixtures, right down to the little details such as sourcing vintage-style cash registers and seller’s notebooks.

Producer Charles Roven explains: “When we scouted the Landmark Mall we were thrilled to find an empty mall that was still functional: the escalators worked, the elevators worked, the bathrooms worked, the plumbing was there, so we were very enthused about that.

“After talking with our design team, we realised this blessing might also be a bit of a curse because the action takes place over three floors. Every single one of those floors had shops we had to fill, and with names of companies that may or may not still exist today. That was a really big job, more than any of us had thought about, but Aline hit it out of the park.”

Where were the Oval Office scenes filmed?

Warner Bros.

Not even the mega-budget blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984 has enough sway to rent out the Oval Office, the famous workspace of the President of the United States.

Instead, the crew of the recreated the interiors of that part of the White House at the Warner Bros complex in Leavesden, England, the same location as The Making of Harry Potter studio tour.

The production stayed in England for various other scenes, utilising a number of locations such as Legal and General House in Surrey, Boston Manor Park in Brentford, Imperial War Museum in Duxford and Bovington Airfield in Hertfordshire.

Notably, while the team didn’t get inside the White House to film, they did shoot around other famous sites in Washington DC, including the National Air and Space Museum and the National Mall.

Due to complicated policies in the state, it was necessary for the team to co-ordinate with the US Park Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and the National Parks Service to accomplish this.

Where were Themyscira’s Amazon Games scenes filmed?

We return to Diana Prince’s picturesque island home of Themyscira in Wonder Woman 1984, which provides flashbacks to the Amazon Games that took place during her childhood.

Tenerife filled in for the mountainous race path along which Diana and the Amazons compete, which was largely shot in Valle Olvido, while the stadium portion of the Amazon Games was shot on the nearby island of Fuerteventura.

Did Wonder Woman 1984 actually film in Cairo?

Nope. Although Wonder Woman 1984 is partly set in Egypt’s capital city, the team actually filmed many of these scenes in Southern Spain, utilising its Moorish architecture and the striking Alcazaba of Almería.

The filmmakers returned to the Canary Islands for a convoy battle scene that takes place on the outskirts of Cairo, with a major road on Fuerteventura shutting down for several weeks so that the production could plan, rehearse and film the sequence.

