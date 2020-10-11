See trailer for Everyone’s Talking About Jamie film based on hit coming out musical

Twentieth Century Studios has released the first trailer for the drag queen/coming out movie, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, based on the hit West End musical of the same name.

Advertisement

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars movie newcomer Max Harwood as a 16-year-old school boy who dreams of becoming a transvestite performer while co-stars include Sarah Lancashire as his mother, Ralph Ineson as his father, Sharon Horgan as his teacher and Richard E Grant as his mentor.

The story revolves around Jamie’s tough life in Sheffield as a gay boy still in the closet who makes a plan to come out at his school’s senior prom in the most flamboyant way possible, as a drag performer.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie started off as a documentary about the boy, Jamie New, which was seen by a theatre producer who thought it had possibilities. It was developed into a musical in Sheffield before creating a sensation in the West End in 2017, where it’s still running (or would be, coronavirus allowing).

The film’s message?

“Do what you want to do… Be who you want to be,” as Grant’s mentor character says in voiceover in the trailer.

The film version of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is made by director Jonathan Buttrell, writer Tom MacRae, and composer/songwriter Dan Gillespie Sells, who were all part of the stage musical’s creation in Sheffield.

MacRae, who also wrote a book based on the original musical, told EW: “I’m just excited for people to see how much joy we’ve managed to pack onto one screen: an unprecedented amount of joy. And I think it’s going to just make people smile from ear to ear, and then shed some tears as well, because you have to earn the big smiles at the end. The trailer really just shows what we’ve been boiling up in our little secret cauldron for all these years.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Buttrell said: “[The trailer] delivers the absolute scale of this [film] and the kind of fabulousness, hopefully, of it. But I think it also delivers the emotional heart that’s at the very center of the story as well.”

The film has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but is scheduled for a release on 26th February 2021, inside the Academy Awards’ qualifying window, should it become a contender.

Gillespie Sells said the film’s uplifting message was more important than ever: “That’s another thing we miss: We need to be taken on these journeys, we need to go on these rides, because it takes us out of ourselves. It’s a spiritual thing almost. It’s been a real joy, and that joy’s going to come across out of the screens and out of the speakers into these cinemas, and ideally it will be something that moves everyone and takes everyone on a beautiful journey. I think we need it. You know what: It’s time to party.”

Completing the cast for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar, and Sam Bottomley.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.