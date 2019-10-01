BBC Two has renewed Sharon Horgan’s Motherland

Sharon Horgan’s Motherland will be back for a third series, the BBC has confirmed.

Catastrophe star and writer Horgan will be back penning the series alongside Holly Walsh, and Barunka O’Shaughnessy, who replaces The IT Crowd writer Graham Linehan who worked on series one.

“The sheer amount of top-of-their game comedy brains both in front and behind camera in one show is staggering,” said Shane Allen, the BBC’s controller of comedy commissioning.

“Series two has the sharpest and paciest writing which places our relentlessly inept ensemble into ever-inventive heights of degradation.”

He continued: “We want more and we want it as soon as possible. This is a show that will run for as long as the team are able to keep making it and is the easiest commissioning decision this side of renewing Coronation Street.”

“Making the second series of Motherland was even more therapeutic than the first,” Horgan said. “We gratefully accept Shane Allen’s offer of further treatment courtesy of the BBC.”

The news comes ahead of the sitcom’s second series debut, which follows the adventures of Julia (a rare comedic turn by Anna Maxwell Martin) who is struggling to juggle her workload with motherhood.

She feels all the more inferior as she looks over at the ‘Alpha Mums’, led by the two-faced Amanda (Lucy Punch).

The second series introduces Tanya Moodie to the show, which also stars Diane Morgan and Paul Ready.

Motherland’s second series launches on 7th October at 10pm, with the rest of the series available to view on iPlayer afterwards