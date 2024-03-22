How to get Wet Wet Wet tickets for new UK tour dates on sale today
I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes – Wet Wet Wet are heading back on tour, and it's going to be a big one.
Wet Wet Wet are heading back on tour, and as an audience member, you're sure to experience a show so good that you won't believe your Angel Eyes.
The Scottish four-piece first formed back in Glasgow in 1982. Mark McLachlan (more famously known as Marti Pellow), Neil Mitchell, Tommy Cunningham, Graeme Clark and Lindsey McCauley (replaced in 1983 by Graeme Duffin) were teenage friends who formed a punk band originally called Vortex Martin.
Fast forward to 2024 and Wet Wet Wet has sold over 15 million albums and singles that spent over 500 weeks on the UK charts.
Their debut single Wishing I Was Lucky came in at number six on the UK singles chart in 1987, before their album Popped In Souled Out snagged the number two spot on the UK albums chart.
Wet Wet Wet scored their first number one in 1988 with a cover of The Beatles' With A Little Help From My Friends. In the years that followed, the band released an impressive six further albums.
More like this
The group are perhaps best known for their cover of The Troggs' 1960s hit Love Is All Around, which was featured in Four Weddings and a Funeral starring Hugh Grant. This runaway success spent a record-breaking 15 weeks in the No. 1 spot in 1994, becoming one of the bestselling songs of all time.
Wet Wet Wet disbanded in 1999, but seemed to be unable to stray too far from each other, eventually reuniting in 2004 and recording the aptly-named Timeless in 2007.
Frontman Marti Pellow surprised fans in 2017 when he announced his departure from the band once again, leaving to focus on his solo career.
But this hasn't stopped the remaining band members. Pellow was replaced by Kevin Simm, the former Liberty X member and 2016 winner of The Voice. Since then, the group have went on a huge 2019 UK tour, released a new album and gave a special Journey Out Of Lockdown livestream performance.
Wet Wet Wet's 2025 tour will take place in two parts, with the first leg in January and February, and the second leg in October. Fans can expect to hear their favourite timeless Wet Wet Wet hits like Goodnight Girl, Sweet Surrender and Sweet Little Mystery live in concert.
Here at RadioTimes.com, we don't want you to miss out on tickets and Shed A Tear, so we've rounded up all the essential information about securing Wet Wet Wet tickets. Here's everything you need to know.
Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster
Here at the RadioTimes.com Going Out section, we're all about helping you do the things you love for less. Check out our tips on how to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to avoid unnecessary booking fees.
Wet Wet Wet tour: what are the UK dates and venues?
Wet Wet fans will have the chance to catch the band at a range of cities throughout the UK next year. Here's a full list of the UK dates and venues:
- 28th January 2025 — Cambridge, Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 29th January 2025 — Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 30th January 2025 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion
- 31st January 2025 — Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
- 1st February 2025 — Hull, Connexion Live
- 3rd February 2025 — Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall Notts
- 4th February 2025 — Bradford, St Georges Hall, Bradford
- 5th February 2025 — Stockton-on-Tees, Stockton Globe
- 7th February 2025 — Dunfermline, Alhambra Theatre
- 8th February 2025 — Aberdeen, P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 9th February 2025 — Dundee, Dundee Caird Hall
- 10th October 2025 — Glasgow, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- 11th October 2025 — Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 12th October 2025 — Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
- 13th October 2025 — York, York Barbican
- 14th October 2025 — Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 16th October 2025 — Leicester, De Montfort Hall
- 17th October 2025 — Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 18th October 2025 — Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
- 19th October 2025 — Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 20th October 2025 — Bath, Bath Forum
- 22nd October 2025 — Swansea, Swansea Arena
- 23rd October 2025 — Truro, Truro Hall for Cornwall
- 24th October 2025 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 25th October 2025 — Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 26th October 2025 — London, Indigo At The O2
Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Wet Wet Wet tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 22nd March 2024.
Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster
Wet Wet Wet UK tour pre-sale
If you fancy snagging tickets earlier, there are a number of pre-sales that are live now and will last until 9am on Friday 22nd March. These include the Priority from O2 pre-sale, Artist pre-sale, Venue pre-sale and Ticketmaster pre-sale.
It's worth noting that each pre-sale isn't valid for every show.
Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get Wet Wet Wet tickets for UK tour dates
Make sure that your Ticketmaster login details aren't a Sweet Little Mystery to you and be ready to get online before tickets go on sale on Friday. Make sure you're ready at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale as demand could be high.
For more tips on securing tickets to see your favourite artists and bands live, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster
While you're planning your 2025, don't forget to make sure that your 2024 is full of live entertainment as well. Check out our guides on how to get Soccer Aid 2024 tickets and how to get tickets to see Oedipus starring Mark Strong for some inspiration.