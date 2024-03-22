Fast forward to 2024 and Wet Wet Wet has sold over 15 million albums and singles that spent over 500 weeks on the UK charts.

Their debut single Wishing I Was Lucky came in at number six on the UK singles chart in 1987, before their album Popped In Souled Out snagged the number two spot on the UK albums chart.

Wet Wet Wet scored their first number one in 1988 with a cover of The Beatles' With A Little Help From My Friends. In the years that followed, the band released an impressive six further albums.

More like this

The group are perhaps best known for their cover of The Troggs' 1960s hit Love Is All Around, which was featured in Four Weddings and a Funeral starring Hugh Grant. This runaway success spent a record-breaking 15 weeks in the No. 1 spot in 1994, becoming one of the bestselling songs of all time.

Wet Wet Wet disbanded in 1999, but seemed to be unable to stray too far from each other, eventually reuniting in 2004 and recording the aptly-named Timeless in 2007.

Frontman Marti Pellow surprised fans in 2017 when he announced his departure from the band once again, leaving to focus on his solo career.

But this hasn't stopped the remaining band members. Pellow was replaced by Kevin Simm, the former Liberty X member and 2016 winner of The Voice. Since then, the group have went on a huge 2019 UK tour, released a new album and gave a special Journey Out Of Lockdown livestream performance.

Wet Wet Wet's 2025 tour will take place in two parts, with the first leg in January and February, and the second leg in October. Fans can expect to hear their favourite timeless Wet Wet Wet hits like Goodnight Girl, Sweet Surrender and Sweet Little Mystery live in concert.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we don't want you to miss out on tickets and Shed A Tear, so we've rounded up all the essential information about securing Wet Wet Wet tickets. Here's everything you need to know.

Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster

Here at the RadioTimes.com Going Out section, we're all about helping you do the things you love for less. Check out our tips on how to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to avoid unnecessary booking fees.

Wet Wet fans will have the chance to catch the band at a range of cities throughout the UK next year. Here's a full list of the UK dates and venues:

Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Wet Wet Wet tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 22nd March 2024.

Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster

Wet Wet Wet UK tour pre-sale

If you fancy snagging tickets earlier, there are a number of pre-sales that are live now and will last until 9am on Friday 22nd March. These include the Priority from O2 pre-sale, Artist pre-sale, Venue pre-sale and Ticketmaster pre-sale.

It's worth noting that each pre-sale isn't valid for every show.

Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Make sure that your Ticketmaster login details aren't a Sweet Little Mystery to you and be ready to get online before tickets go on sale on Friday. Make sure you're ready at least ten minutes before tickets go on sale as demand could be high.

For more tips on securing tickets to see your favourite artists and bands live, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Wet Wet Wet tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

While you're planning your 2025, don't forget to make sure that your 2024 is full of live entertainment as well. Check out our guides on how to get Soccer Aid 2024 tickets and how to get tickets to see Oedipus starring Mark Strong for some inspiration.