Jamie Lloyd's brand-new adaptation of Shakespeare's classic tragedy will be coming to the Duke of York's Theatre this summer for a limited-time run.

In a recent casting announcement it was shared that Holland (AKA the MCU's Spider-Man) would be joined on stage by newcomer Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet, plus Doctor Who's Freema Agyeman as The Nurse.

We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more news comes out, but for now, here's how you can grab tickets.

Where and when is Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet showing in London?

Romeo & Juliet will be running at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London’s West End. The theatre is easy to get to, whether you’re travelling across London or visiting from further afield.

The theatre is within walking distance of Leicester Square underground station (for Northern and Piccadilly lines), Piccadilly Circus underground station (for Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines), and Charing Cross station for southeastern railway services.

How long is Romeo & Juliet starring Tom Holland in London for?

Romeo & Juliet will be performing at the Duke of York’s Theatre for just 12 weeks this year, from Saturday 11th May until Saturday 3rd August 2024.

How long is the performance of Romeo & Juliet?

The actual run time of Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet hasn’t been confirmed yet, and previous productions vary in length, so to give you an educated guess would be quite difficult. For example, a recent Shakespeare Theatre Company performance lasted two hours 40-minutes, whereas Matthew Bourne’s Romeo & Juliet had a run time of one hour 50-minutes, with a 20-minute interval.

How much do Romeo & Juliet tickets cost?

At the time of release, Romeo & Juliet tickets started at just £25. Sadly now, however, the lowest price we could find was £275 at Love Theatre.

We know this is a hefty cost, so we'd suggest having a good think before committing to paying that much for tickets.

How to get new Romeo & Juliet London tickets for extra seats added

Tickets for the extra seats are on sale now at Love Theatre. We'll be sure to keep an eye out if any other ticketing sites put more seats on sale.

