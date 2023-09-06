How to get The 1975 tickets as pre-sale goes live for 2024 UK tour
Calling all rockers and robbers! The 1975 are back for the Still… At Their Very Best, tour which is coming to London, Manchester, Glasgow and more next February. Here's how to get tickets.
If you don’t splash out on something fun once in a while, then in the wise words of The 1975: it’s not living.
So, if you’re looking for some happiness this week, why not book tickets to the band’s new concert tour, which is coming to the UK next year?
Known for their genre-hopping tunes, meaningful song lyrics, and the controversy of their lead singer, The 1975 will be bringing their distinct brand of music and stardom to venues across Europe this winter.
Led by front man Matty Healy, the group will be heading to the UK for five dates next February as part of the Still… At Their Very Best tour.
This includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena which are set to be the band’s biggest European shows to date, alongside shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
These concerts will signal the end of the campaign for Being Funny in a Foreign Language - the band’s fifth and latest studio album, which kicked off the At Their Very Best Tour across Europe earlier this year.
After coming out in 2022, the album got The 1975 to UK No.1 for the fifth time in a row, and won them Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
Now, they’re back to play again in the UK - and if you’re too shy to get tickets, then someone else will. So here’s everything you need to know.
Buy The 1975 tickets at Ticketmaster
The 1975 UK tour dates and venues: When and where is The 1975 touring in 2024?
They’re not going where nobody knows - in fact, quite the opposite.
Next February, The 1975 will be playing some of their biggest-ever shows at venues like The O2 and Manchester’s AO Arena. The band will be stopping in the UK for five dates, before heading across Europe.
Here are the dates and venues:
- 9th Feb 2024 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 12th Feb 2024 – London, The O2
- 13th Feb 2024 – London, The O2
- 18th Feb 2024 – Manchester, AO Arena
- 21st Feb 2024 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
How to get tickets to The 1975 2024 UK tour
The exclusive fan pre-sale will open from 10am today (Wednesday 6th September). After that, the general sale will open on Friday 8th September, so make sure you’re ahead of the curb by reading our tips for how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy The 1975 tickets at Ticketmaster
