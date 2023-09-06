Known for their genre-hopping tunes, meaningful song lyrics, and the controversy of their lead singer, The 1975 will be bringing their distinct brand of music and stardom to venues across Europe this winter.

Led by front man Matty Healy, the group will be heading to the UK for five dates next February as part of the Still… At Their Very Best tour.

This includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena which are set to be the band’s biggest European shows to date, alongside shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

These concerts will signal the end of the campaign for Being Funny in a Foreign Language - the band’s fifth and latest studio album, which kicked off the At Their Very Best Tour across Europe earlier this year.

After coming out in 2022, the album got The 1975 to UK No.1 for the fifth time in a row, and won them Best Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Now, they’re back to play again in the UK - and if you’re too shy to get tickets, then someone else will. So here’s everything you need to know.

They’re not going where nobody knows - in fact, quite the opposite.

Next February, The 1975 will be playing some of their biggest-ever shows at venues like The O2 and Manchester’s AO Arena. The band will be stopping in the UK for five dates, before heading across Europe.

Here are the dates and venues:

How to get tickets to The 1975 2024 UK tour

The exclusive fan pre-sale will open from 10am today (Wednesday 6th September). After that, the general sale will open on Friday 8th September, so make sure you’re ahead of the curb by reading our tips for how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

