But, when she’s not wearing pink on Wednesdays, did you know that the Broadway star is also a rising pop singer? And, as it happens, she’s also just announced a UK and Ireland tour for next year.

If the name Reneé Rapp doesn’t currently ring a bell then don’t worry - it will soon. The American actress and musical theatre performer is about to take the world by storm when she appears as Regina George in the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical Movie.

The last time the 23-year-old toured, in December 2022, her US shows sold out in just two minutes and her UK venue was upgraded twice to fit the huge demand from fans. Now, she’s coming to five concert halls in London, Manchester, Dublin and more with her brand-new tour, Snow Hard Feelings.

The tour will feature the songs from Rapp’s debut album, Snow Angel, which is set to drop on the 18th of August. Until then, newbies can catch up on the singer’s first EP Everything to Everyone, with tracks like Too Well, Don’t Tell My Mom and What Can I Do.

On her path to becoming a major star, Rapp began by winning the National High School Musical Theatre Award — or a Jimmy – in 2018, that earned her the role of Queen Bee Regina George. From there, she was cast in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls and, as we’ve said, will soon be appearing in the movie version of Mean Girls: The Musical – which will also star Tina Fey and The Office’s Jenna Fischer.

So, get ahead of the game by seeing Reneé Rapp on her second-ever headline tour. Here’s how you can get tickets today.

Buy Reneé Rapp tickets at Ticketmaster

What has Reneé Rapp been in?

Broadway buffs will best know Reneé Rapp for her role as Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical. She originally starred in the show for a limited run in June 2019 but then started permanently from September that year. Now, she’ll be taking Regina’s blonde extensions and sports car to the big screen when the movie version comes out.

You might also have seen the actress as Leighton Murray in The Sex Lives of College Girls, a teen comedy-drama about four roommates who navigate their new life at the prestigious Essex College. The series was written by Mindy Kaling and has now been renewed for a third season.

More like this

Buy Reneé Rapp tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is Reneé Rapp’s UK concert tour?

At just 23, Rapp is making all of us question our life choices as she embarks on a massive 38-date tour across North America and Europe this September. After finishing off 2023 in New York, she’ll be jetting over to Paris this February for the start of her European run. As for UK and Ireland fans, they’ll get the chance to see the Snow Angel singer from the 23rd of February to the 4th of March, here’s the exact dates and venues:

Full list of Reneé Rapp UK and Ireland tour dates:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do Reneé Rapp tickets cost?

Tickets for the Snow Hard Feelings UK shows range between £33 and £37 depending on the venue, with London, unsurprisingly, being the most expensive.

How to get tickets to Reneé Rapp UK concert tour

Pre-sale for the Snow Hard Feelings tour went live through AMEX on Tuesday, 20th June. If you want to know more about this exclusive access, read our guide to the American Express pre-sale on Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, general sale tickets are live now, having gone up at 9am today (Friday 23rd June).

Buy Reneé Rapp tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Love the feel of live music? Take a look at the best UK festivals for this summer and the best West End shows. Plus, you can celebrate Pride month with the best LGBTQ+ experiences.