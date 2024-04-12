While the film is shown on the big screen, the soundtrack and songs will be played live by Elfman and the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Now over 30 years on from its original release, The Nightmare Before Christmas has an incredible following, with songs like What’s This?, Kidnap the Sandy Claws and the Oogie Boogie song constantly featuring on Disney albums, while its artwork pops up all over Disney’s merchandise and parks.

Despite the film’s full title, Burton’s movie was actually directed by Henry Selick, with Burton only contributing the concept and characters.

More like this

It stars Jack Skellington - the Pumpkin King and all-round icon of Halloween Town (not to be confused with the other Disney film).

After becoming tired of his life of scaring children, Jack finds himself in the exciting new world of Christmas Town - and becomes obsessed. He soon decides to take Christmas on for himself, with devastating consequences…

Here’s how you can get tickets to see the concert live, or check out how to see Harry Potter live in concert instead.

Buy The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert tickets

Jack Skellington and co will be making Christmas magic live at the OVO Arena Wembley this December. Here are the dates for you:

11th Dec 2024 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

12th Dec 2024 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

If you’re new to the arena, you can get there via three tube stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands Railway - so you’re spoilt for routes.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert

Tickets go on sale today, Friday 12th April, at 10am - so head over to Ticketmaster quick, unless you want the wrath of Oogie Boogie.

Buy The Nightmare Before Christmas in concert tickets

Advertisement

For more ghoulish experiences take a look at the best Edinburgh ghost tours and best York ghost tours. Or you can always get in the very early Christmas spirit with the best UK pantomimes.