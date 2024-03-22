Throughout his career, Moby has released more than 15 studio albums, been nominated for and won prestigious awards including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards and Billboard Music Awards, and sold over 20 million records.

With all these accolades, you might think he could do with some much-deserved rest and relaxation. But that's not to be, as the New York musician has announced his first European tour in over a decade, with plans to visit venues across Germany, France, Belgium and the UK in September 2024.

The tour is to mark the 25th anniversary of his seminal album Play (can you believe it's been 25 years already?), which is one of the best-selling electronic albums of all time. Released in 1999 and featuring seminal tracks like Porcelain and Natural Blues, Play has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

This tour will have one major difference however; as 100 per cent of the profits will go to local animal rights organisations. This should come as no great surprise to those that know Moby as a passionate animal lover and a proud vegan.

Moby has also announced his new album Always Centered at Night. This collaborative work will be released on Friday 14th June and features the late poet Benjamin Zephaniah, experimental musician Serpentwithfeet and more.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Moby said: "It's been over 10 years since I've toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of Play, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate.

"The show will feature well known songs from Play, but also a bunch of audience favourites, like 'Extreme Ways', 'We Are All Made Of Stars', 'When It's Cold I'd Like to Die', and even some old rave bangers like 'Feeling So Real' and 'Go'."

If you want to find out more about Moby's London show, we've rounded up all the need-to-know details, from the venue to general sale ticket release dates.

When and where is Moby playing on his 2024 tour?

Moby's European tour will see him hit up venues in London, Antwerp, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Paris. Here's the essential information for his UK show:

19th September 2024 — London, The O2

UK-based Moby fans will be able to get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday 22nd March.

As always, we recommend getting online before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of getting what you want — at least 10 minutes before should give enough breathing room.

If you're after more tips, our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue is the place to go.

