The collaboration comes after Marr was recently joined onstage by Tim Burgess, frontman of The Charlatans, for a cover of Getting Away With It at Halifax’s Piece Hall. Now, they’re working together again to perform the biggest hits from their respective careers.

If you need a catch-up, The Charlatans first formed in 1988 with Martin Blunt, Rob Collins, Jon Brookes, Jon Day and Baz Ketley. Early on, the group became associated with the Madchester scene, but later struck out on their own thanks to their classic rock influences and the sound of Rob Collins’s organ.

Across their career, the band line-up has changed, with band members leaving or sadly passing away, but the longevity of their music has remained, with all 13 of their studio albums charting in the UK top 40 and four singles reaching the UK top 10.

More like this

Meanwhile, Johnny Marr helped form The Smiths with Morrissey in 1982, which quickly became one of the biggest alt rock bands of the time. Thanks to Marr’s wizardry with the guitar as well as the, um, slightly depressing nature of their songs, The Smiths stood out from the synth pop of that era.

After breaking up in 1987, Marr’s career only got stronger, as he became a member of other well-known bands like the Pretenders, The The, The Cribs and Modest Mouse, before choosing to embark on his own. Ever since, the guitarist has produced three solo albums, collaborated with dozens of famous faces and, recently, announced his own headline tour.

So, it’s your chance to see the collaboration of a lifetime, here’s how you can get tickets to see Johnny Marr and The Charlatans perform live.

Buy Johnny Marr and The Charlatans tickets

Where to see Johnny Marr and The Charlatans live

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans will be pairing up for just two performances. The first will be at Cannock Chase Forest as part of the Forest Live concert series and the second at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Here’s the dates:

28th Jun 2024 – Rugeley, Cannock Chase Forest

29th Jun 2024 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

How much do Johnny Marr and The Charlatans tickets cost?

You can get tickets to Forest Live or Scarborough Open Air Theatre from just £55. Or, you can pay £89 for a VIP ticket.

How to get tickets to see Johnny Marr and The Charlatans live

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 9am on Friday 15th December. For the best tips and tricks, make sure you read how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Johnny Marr and The Charlatans tickets

Advertisement

Please, Please, please let us get what we want this Christmas. Here’s the best Christmas gift experiences and best UK pantomimes.