The tour is in support of Dylan's 39th studio album of the same name, which came out in 2020 and was the singer's first set of original music since 2012.

The album then kicked off a world tour in 2021 which has been going ever since, taking Dylan all over the States, Europe and Asia.

Adding to the tour's unique feel, the artist, and official partner Yondr, will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones throughout all 10 shows.

The shows are set to include a mixture of new tracks and classic hits from Dylan's iconic 60+ year career. Over that time he produced world-famous songs like The Times They Are a-Changin', which became an anthem for the civil rights and anti-war movements in the 60's, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and Like a Rolling Stone.

So, if you want to see this legend of the industry live. Here's how to get tickets.

Buy Bob Dylan tickets at Ticketmaster

When did Bob Dylan last tour in the UK?

Bob Dylan last came to the UK in October 2022 – the first European leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. The tour commenced in Oslo, Norway in September and ended in Dublin on 7th November before heading over to Asia in 2023. Now, he's circling back to Europe for another run.

When and where can I see Bob Dylan on tour?

Bob Dylan's music will be blowin' in the wind all around the UK, from Bournemouth to Liverpool to Wolverhampton. After that, it's the end of the line with three shows at London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

How to get Bob Dylan tickets for 2024 UK tour

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 19th July.

All tickets are available on Ticketmaster, apart from the Bournemouth date which is on sale at the BIC website.

With a career like his, it's likely these tickets will sell out fast, so make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

