Smith has announced a full European tour which will be arriving on UK shores from August. Venues include Cardiff Castle, Brixton Academy, Manchester's Victoria Warehouse, Wolverhampton's The Halls and Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

In the tour announcement on Instagram, Smith said: "I'm going on tour this summer! We’re hitting up UK & Europe to bring U all the hits, some new joints, and a few surprises.

"All these years, I’ve NEVER done a headline tour and I can’t wait to see you guys!"

The tour promises to include songs from Smith's new 14-track album, featuring a variety of collaborators including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor, and Jac Ross, plus fans can expect a few classics like Jiggy Wit It and Summertime.

Here's how you can get your hands on some tickets.

What is the Will Smith Based on a True Story Tour?

Will Smith's new tour will celebrate his first studio album in 20 years – Based on a True Story – set for release on 28th March.

Smith has already released the tracklist of 14 songs, including previously released singles Beautiful Scars (featuring Big Sean and OBanga), Tantrum (featuring Joyner Lucas) and You Can Make It. Other guests on the album include Smith's long-time collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff and his own son, Jaden Smith.

What are the Will Smith UK tour ticket prices?

Prices for the Will Smith UK tour start at £58.60 for both seated and standing tickets.

Will Smith is heading to UK venues both large and small in 2025, here's the full list of dates and venues:

How to get Will Smith UK tour tickets

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 21st March.

This is Smith's first headline tour ever so demand is likely to be high. To help your chances, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

