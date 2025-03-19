She'll be joined by Palladium pantomime royalty Julian Clary, as well as a whole host of other stars from the West End and panto scene.

This production will mark 10 years since panto returned to The London Palladium, and the team will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate their 10th anniversary in style.

This is set to be a popular show with very high demand – so, to help you out, we've put together the ultimate guide to how you can secure Sleeping Beauty tickets.

Sign up for Sleeping Beauty pre-sale access at The London Palladium

When is Sleeping Beauty at The London Palladium?

Sleeping Beauty will be showing at The London Palladium from Saturday 6th December 2025 until Sunday 11th January 2026.

Who is performing in Sleeping Beauty at The London Palladium?

Catherine Tate isn't the only one you can look forward to seeing on stage. Sleeping Beauty also stars Julian Clary, more or less a part of the Palladium Pantomime furniture, and impressionist Jon Culshaw.

The production will also feature names that are familiar to anyone on the Palladium panto scene, including Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Rob Madge, plus West End stars Emily Lane and Amonik Melaco.

When do Sleeping Beauty pre-sale tickets go live?

Pre-sale tickets for the production will go live at 10am on Wednesday 26th March.

How to get Sleeping Beauty tickets for The London Palladium 2025 pantomime

Whether you're trying for pre-sale tickets (live at 10am on Wednesday 26th March) or general sale tickets (live at 10am on Friday 28th March), be sure to head online bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

This is set to be a popular show, so you can expect demand to be high. Getting online earlier means that you're in with a better chance of securing tickets to the performance of your choosing in the seats of your choosing.

