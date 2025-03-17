Now, Wonder is gracing us with a UK tour this year.

The soul legend will join the likes of Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park, which marks his third appearance at the London festival. Then, Wonder will take his Love, Light & Song tour to UK cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.

With the American Express pre-sale happening now, here's how to get your hands on Wonder UK tour tickets.

Buy Stevie Wonder tickets at Ticketmaster

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID

We're Wonder-ing if the Isn't She Lovely singer is coming to a city near us, and we're sure you are, too!

3rd July 2025 — Lytham Green Festival, Lancashire

5th July 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

7th July 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

9th July 2025 — Blackweir Fields, Cardiff

12th July 2025 — American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London

How to get Stevie Wonder pre-sale tickets

The American Express pre-sale for London's BST Hyde Park is happening right now, but what other pre-sales are there for Wonder's UK tour?

American Express pre-sale for BST Hyde Park | 10am, Monday 17th March

Priority from O2 | 10am, Wednesday 19th March

Live Nation pre-sale | 10am, Thursday 20th March

How to get Stevie Wonder general on sale tickets

General on sale for Wonder's UK tour will take place this Friday 21st March, also at 10am.

For more information about concert pre-sales, take a look at our how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster and how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guides.