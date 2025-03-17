How to get Stevie Wonder tickets for UK tour as BST pre-sale goes live
We just called to say... Did you know Stevie Wonder is performing at BST Hyde Park and other huge UK venues in 2025?
There are few artists you can call, in good faith, a 'legend', but Stevie Wonder is certainly one of them.
Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent artists in music; he has 49 top 40 singles, 32 number one singles, and has sold over 100 million units worldwide. Not to mention the Superstition singer has won 25 Grammy Awards (including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award), a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.
Now, Wonder is gracing us with a UK tour this year.
The soul legend will join the likes of Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan and Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park, which marks his third appearance at the London festival. Then, Wonder will take his Love, Light & Song tour to UK cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff.
With the American Express pre-sale happening now, here's how to get your hands on Wonder UK tour tickets.
Jump to:
- What are the Stevie Wonder UK tour dates and venues?
- How to get Stevie Wonder pre-sale tickets
- How to get Stevie Wonder general on sale tickets
What are the Stevie Wonder UK tour dates and venues?
We're Wonder-ing if the Isn't She Lovely singer is coming to a city near us, and we're sure you are, too!
Full list of Stevie Wonder UK tour dates and venues:
- 3rd July 2025 — Lytham Green Festival, Lancashire
- 5th July 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester
- 7th July 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 9th July 2025 — Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
- 12th July 2025 — American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, London
How to get Stevie Wonder pre-sale tickets
The American Express pre-sale for London's BST Hyde Park is happening right now, but what other pre-sales are there for Wonder's UK tour?
- American Express pre-sale for BST Hyde Park | 10am, Monday 17th March
- Priority from O2 | 10am, Wednesday 19th March
- Live Nation pre-sale | 10am, Thursday 20th March
How to get Stevie Wonder general on sale tickets
General on sale for Wonder's UK tour will take place this Friday 21st March, also at 10am.
For more information about concert pre-sales, take a look at our how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster and how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guides.