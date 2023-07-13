Expect visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance as they tell the story of a kingdom which has lost its king.

With tickets on sale now, here's everything you need to know about Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria.

When is Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria?

Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria is only in London for a limited number of weeks early next week. The show is running from January 11th 2024 until 10th February 2024.

Where is Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria?

Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria is being performed at London's Royal Albert Hall. This is currently the only UK venue the show is being performed in.

The nearest London Underground stations are Gloucester Road (Circle, District and Piccadilly), South Kensington (Circle, District and Piccadilly) and Knightsbridge (Piccadilly).

How to get tickets to Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria

Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria at the Royal Albert Hall are being sold at Ticketmaster and London Theatre Direct.

Tickets are live now, with good availability across all the January and February dates. However, we do expect tickets will sell out fast, so we would buy sooner rather than later to avoid being disappointed.

How much do Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria start at £55.90.

The cheapest tickets are generally found mid-week, with prices at the weekends being a little higher.

For the more premium seats, expect to pay around £165.

