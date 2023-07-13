Cirque Du Soleil returns to London with Alegria — here's how to get tickets today
Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria is coming to London's iconic Royal Albert Hall next year, and here's how to get tickets.
Cirque du Soleil is returning to London for a production of Alegria: In a New Light.
For a limited-time run of only six weeks, Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria will be performed at the Royal Albert Hall in celebration of the production's 30th anniversary.
Expect visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance as they tell the story of a kingdom which has lost its king.
With tickets on sale now, here's everything you need to know about Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria.
Buy Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria from £55.90 at Ticketmaster
Buy Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria from £63 at London Theatre Direct
When is Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria?
Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria is only in London for a limited number of weeks early next week. The show is running from January 11th 2024 until 10th February 2024.
Where is Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria?
Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria is being performed at London's Royal Albert Hall. This is currently the only UK venue the show is being performed in.
The nearest London Underground stations are Gloucester Road (Circle, District and Piccadilly), South Kensington (Circle, District and Piccadilly) and Knightsbridge (Piccadilly).
How to get tickets to Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria
Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria at the Royal Albert Hall are being sold at Ticketmaster and London Theatre Direct.
Tickets are live now, with good availability across all the January and February dates. However, we do expect tickets will sell out fast, so we would buy sooner rather than later to avoid being disappointed.
Buy Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria from £55.90 at Ticketmaster
Buy Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria from £63 at London Theatre Direct
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How much do Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria tickets cost?
Ticket prices for Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria start at £55.90.
The cheapest tickets are generally found mid-week, with prices at the weekends being a little higher.
For the more premium seats, expect to pay around £165.
Buy Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria from £55.90 at Ticketmaster
Buy Cirque Du Soleil: Alegria from £63 at London Theatre Direct
For more entertainment recommendations, take a look at our guide to the best West End shows or What is ABBA Voyage explainer.