Over the last two years, the popular family festival had a fantastic mix of headline acts — from Rag'n'Bone Man to Fatboy Slim, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Groove Armada and Blossoms, and Mr Tumble and Dick & Dom. There really is something for everyone and every age group.

The first Camp Bestival 2023 tickets are landing this morning. The Dorset and Shropshire event is a music festival with a difference — it's suitable for the whole family! Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets today.

In 2023, we're looking forward to a similarly age-spanning line-up. So far, the festival announcers have revealed a mouth-watering array of acts across the two venues, including The Kooks, Grace Jones, Primal Scream, The Human League and many more! Younger attendees can also look forward to entertainment from Horrible Histories and the Red Devils Parachute Display team, among others.

Sound like your cup of tea? Here's how and when to get tickets.

When is Camp Bestival 2023?

This year there are two Camp Bestival events. The first runs from 27th-30th July 2023 at Lulworth Castle, Dorset. The second is scheduled for 17th-20th August 2023 at Weston Park, Shropshire.

The Shropshire event is new for 2023 and promises to "bring the ultimate family festival experience to the heart of the Midlands".

Tickets for both editions of the festival will be available on Ticketmaster.

Camp Bestival 2023: when do tickets go on sale?

The Barclaycard presale starts this morning (November 15th) at 9am and runs until Thursday (November 17th) at 9am.

The general sale begins this Thursday at 10am on Ticketmaster.

There are various VIP options, including options for camping, campervans, parking and more.

How to get tickets for Camp Bestival 2023 line-up: who is performing at next year's festival?

Grace Jones, Craig David and The Kooks are among those headlining the Dorset date. They'll be joined by the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sam Ryder and Melanie C.

For the Shropshire event, Rudimental and Primal Scream are the headliners, with East 17 and The Human League also taking to the stage.

How to get tickets for Camp Bestival 2023

We'd recommend getting yourself onto the Ticketmaster site well before the 10am start time of the general sale. Of course, if you're eligible for the presale, this is the best way to skip the queues.

If not, head onto the site and await the general sale a few minutes before it starts. This will give you a better place in the queue when it gets underway.

