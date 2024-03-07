Throughout their illustrious careers, the pair won many awards with their respective bands and are both multi-platinum selling artists. After finishing touring and performing with their original boybands, the duo teamed up in 2016 and created Boyzlife (a mix between Westlife and Boyzone).

They began to tour together, merging the musical worlds of Boyzone and Westlife. Back in 2020 they released their debut Boyzlife album, Strings Attached, and in 2022 they added to this and released their second album, Old School.

Now, the boys are back in town quite literally and are bringing the best Westlife, Boyzone and Boyzlife tunes to an arena near you. Here's how to get Boyzlife tour tickets, where they will be touring and how much tickets will cost.

Boyzlife is touring throughout 2024 and 2025. They are appearing at several festivals in 2024 before touring the UK. Tickets for their recently announced tour go on general sale on Friday 8th March at 10am. Here's when and where to see Boyzlife on their concert tour:

How much do Boyzlife UK tour tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for the Boyzlife tour start at £33.50 and prices vary depending on the location you are watching the duo and whether you are seated or standing.

You will also have to pay a booking fee, with prices ranging between £2.50 and £3.50.

How can I get Boyzlife UK tour tickets?

You can buy tickets for the Boyzlife tour at Ticketmaster. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 8th March.

