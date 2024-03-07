How to get Boyzlife UK tour tickets ahead of Ticketmaster sale
Boyzlife have announced several dates across the UK in their 2024-2025 tour, here's how to get tickets to watch them.
If you're a fan of Westlife and Boyzone then have we got a tour for you. Boyzlife are bringing their Irish charm across the country and have recently announced their 2024-25 tour, with tickets released tomorrow!
Boyzlife is made up of Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden who were both members of the successful boybands and have now joined forces. Brian McFadden was an original member of Westlife and Keith Duffy part of Boyzone.
Throughout their illustrious careers, the pair won many awards with their respective bands and are both multi-platinum selling artists. After finishing touring and performing with their original boybands, the duo teamed up in 2016 and created Boyzlife (a mix between Westlife and Boyzone).
They began to tour together, merging the musical worlds of Boyzone and Westlife. Back in 2020 they released their debut Boyzlife album, Strings Attached, and in 2022 they added to this and released their second album, Old School.
Now, the boys are back in town quite literally and are bringing the best Westlife, Boyzone and Boyzlife tunes to an arena near you. Here's how to get Boyzlife tour tickets, where they will be touring and how much tickets will cost.
What are the Boyzlife UK tour dates and venues?
Boyzlife is touring throughout 2024 and 2025. They are appearing at several festivals in 2024 before touring the UK. Tickets for their recently announced tour go on general sale on Friday 8th March at 10am. Here's when and where to see Boyzlife on their concert tour:
- 3rd November 2024 — Scarborough, Scarborough Spa Grand Hall
- 23rd January 2025 — Poole, Lighthouse
- 24th January 2025 — Portsmouth, Portsmouth Guildhall
- 25th January 2025 — Southend-On-Sea, Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- 26th January 2025 — Ipswich, Ipswich Regent Theatre
- 30th January 2025 — Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- 31st January 2025 — Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 1st February 2025 — York, York Barbican
- 7th February 2025 — Hastings, White Rock Theatre
- 8th February 2025 — London, Indigo At The O2
- 9th February 2025 — Basingstoke, The Anvil
- 27th February 2025 — Bradford, St Georges Hall
- 28th February 2025 — Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre Glasgow
- 1st March 2025 — Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
- 2nd March 2025 — Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
How much do Boyzlife UK tour tickets cost?
At the time of writing, tickets for the Boyzlife tour start at £33.50 and prices vary depending on the location you are watching the duo and whether you are seated or standing.
You will also have to pay a booking fee, with prices ranging between £2.50 and £3.50.
How can I get Boyzlife UK tour tickets?
You can buy tickets for the Boyzlife tour at Ticketmaster. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 8th March.
