How to get tickets to A Little Life UK cinema release

So if you missed out on seeing A Little Life at The Harold Pinter Theatre, or perhaps you’ve decided to wait until the play makes its screen debut rather than buying tickets for its transfer to the Savoy Theatre, here’s how to see A Little Life in cinemas this year.

The A Little Life theatre production was based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by American novelist Hanya Yanagihara. The story follows four best friends, Jude (played by James Norton), JB, (Omari Douglas — best known for his role in the Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin), Malcolm (Zach Wyatt), and Willem (Luke Thompson — who is known for his character Benedict in Bridgerton), as they navigate their friendship, relationships, and adult life, while simultaneously trying to come to terms with things from their past, particularly Jude.

While the novel splits its whopping 814-page count between the four friends, Ivo van Hove’s three-hour 40-minute stage adaptation largely focuses on Jude, as the young lawyer struggles to heal from both childhood and adulthood trauma.

Speaking about A Little Life’s UK cinema release, the production company Wessex Grove’s Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt said: “Producing Hanya’s ground-breaking novel A Little Life on stage has been an extraordinary privilege, and it’s been humbling to see how many people have embraced Ivo’s production. We’re grateful to be able to partner with Trafalgar Releasing to take this show to audiences across the UK and Europe, who otherwise have not had the opportunity to share in this one-off piece of theatre making and the cast’s incredible performances”.

How long is the theatre production of A Little Life?

A Little Life was performed at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End from Saturday 25th March until Sunday 18th June this year. The play then transferred to the capital city’s Savoy Theatre on Monday 3rd July, and it’s showing until Saturday 5th August 2023.

The recording of A Little Life will take place over four nights at the Savoy Theatre: on the 6th July, both performances on the 8th July, and the 9th July. Then, the play will be shown in selected cinemas across the UK.

The run time is three-hours and 40-minutes, including an interval. It's worth mentioning here that the content is rated 18-plus for its triggering themes, such as strong language, nudity, sexual violence, physical and emotional abuse, self-harm and suicide. So if you're planning on seeing A Little Life in cinemas, be sure to take this into account.

When and where is A Little Life UK cinema release?

A Little Life will be shown in selected UK cinemas from Thursday 28th September 2023, shortly after the play finishes its run at the Savoy Theatre.

How to get tickets to A Little Life UK cinema release

Tickets for A Little Life’s UK cinema debut go on sale on Thursday 6th July, and you can purchase tickets at the official A Little Life cinema website.

