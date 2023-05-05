The actor will be taking to the stage at the Donmar Warehouse in London from December 2023 to February 2024.

David Tennant has been announced to star in a limited run of Macbeth this winter.

The 10-week run will be part of the West End theatre’s 30th anniversary celebrations and will see Tennant pair up with director Max Webster to bring this eerie tragedy to life.

Although Tennant is far from new to Shakespeare, with past performances including Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing and more, this will be the first time the actor brings the famous Scottish Thane to the stage.

On the subject of the upcoming performances, he said: "The first Shakespeare I ever read was Macbeth. It's a play that has haunted me for as long as I can remember.

"To be playing this part, in the unique and intimate Donmar Warehouse, directed by the brilliant Max Webster is daunting and humbling, but most of all... thrilling."

His Macbeth will mark the end of the Donmar Warehouse’s 30th birthday celebrations, which is currently showing Noël Coward's Private Lives, before going on to host the play Clyde's and a school’s tour of Henry V.

The West End stint will also come just weeks after the 52-year-old is set to reappear on our screens as The Doctor in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials.

For more from The Bard, you can also use our guide to the best Shakespeare plays in London to find out which shows are worth seeing this summer, including Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Comedy of Errors and As You Like It.

When will David Tennant play Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse?

David Tennant’s stint as the ambitious Thane will last from 8th December 2023 – 10th February 2024.

The performances will take place on Monday to Saturdays at 7.30pm, with Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday matinees also available. There will also be a select number of captioned and audio described performances in January.

How to get tickets to see David Tennant in Macbeth

Tickets to see David Tennant as Macbeth are not on sale yet, but they will be from Tuesday, 16th May at 9am. Unless you are a Donmar Patron, in which case a pre-sale has opened from midday today (Friday, 5th May). You can also sign up to be a 'Friend' and have access to tickets on Friday, 12th May.

Ticket prices will start at £15 for standing tickets, but range between £25 and £69 for seating. There will also be a limited number of £10 tickets for under 30s as part of Donmar Warehouse’s partnership with Barclays, plus 16-25 year olds can enter the ‘YOUNG+FREE’ ballot to try and grab a free spot.

Become a member of the Donmar Warehouse

